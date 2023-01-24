Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana
There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing. A groundbreaking happened at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath Wednesday.
2023 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Lineup Released
We are less than a month away from Fat Tuesday and of course, we've still got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day.
KLFY.com
All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
Kaplan B&B Wins 'Bed & Breakfast of the Year'
Part of the consideration for the award is how the business impacts the tourism industry.
UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish
UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
Camellia Ponds, a New Business Park is Under Construction on Camellia Blvd in Lafayette
A new 5-acre professional and medical business park, called Camellia Ponds, is currently under construction at 1500 Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette, Louisiana. The park will feature a total of 48,500 square feet of office space and is located on a stretch of highway in Lafayette that is quickly becoming a thriving commercial corridor.
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Missing Woman Last Seen in Lafayette, Louisiana Christmas Day is Being Sought
Lafayette Sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen on Christmas Day in Lafayette.
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
BAYTOWN, Texas (KPEL News) - There are multiple reports of a tornado touching down in Baytown, Texas, as a powerful storm cell made its way across state lines and into Louisiana. That cell, which led to several school districts announcing early closures on Tuesday out of concern for student and...
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
gueydantoday.com
Robert “Stanley” Guidry
ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Thursday, January 26, 2023, honoring the life of Robert Stanley Guidry, 93, who died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Calcutta House. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.
Severe Weather in Acadiana
Acadiana is under an elevated threat for severe weather on Tuesday as damaging winds, strong tornadoes, and hail are possible.
Tools for Schools: Lafayette Middle School
Supplies were delivered to Lafayette Middle School where students were surprised with new equipment that will help them with performances and confidence.
UPDATES: Tuesday closures due to weather
Acadia, Evangeline, Jeff Davis, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Landry, and Vermillion parishes dismissing early. Iberia Parish will be closed. Lafayette parish schools will be open
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
kadn.com
Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana
Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
Comments / 1