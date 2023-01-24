ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abbeville, LA

KATC News

New Seafood Hub underway in Acadiana

There's a new Seafood Hub, in Acadiana that will hopefully alleviate some of the challenges the seafood industry is facing. A groundbreaking happened at the Acadiana Seafood Hub, in Erath Wednesday.
ERATH, LA
KLFY.com

All roads lead to this restaurant’s Firecracker Shrimp

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Adam Lee, owner of Lee’s Cajun Cuisine, says they’re here to please. Just opened at the end of 2022, Lee’s Cajun Cuisine is Opelousas’s newest full bar and restaurant. Lee’s is occupying a unique space, having fully converted a gas station at 372 Country Ridge Road into their new home.
OPELOUSAS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

UPDATE: Four-day school week approved in Acadia Parish

UPDATE: 10 P.M.: A four-day work/school week was approved in Acadia Parish. The board voted for Mondays off, with no remediation day. Monday will be a non-instruction day. ACADIA PARISH, La (KLFY)– Since the proposal of a four-day work week, there has been mixed feedback throughout Acadia Parish. Back in October, we reported on the […]
ACADIA PARISH, LA
kadn.com

18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
OPELOUSAS, LA
gueydantoday.com

Robert “Stanley” Guidry

ABBEVILLE — A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church on Thursday, January 26, 2023, honoring the life of Robert Stanley Guidry, 93, who died peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Calcutta House. He will be laid to rest at St. Mary Magdalen Cemetery with Reverend Louis J. Richard officiating the services.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
kadn.com

Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana

Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
LAFAYETTE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
ABBEVILLE, LA

