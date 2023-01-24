ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceano, CA

The Great American Melodrama announces local auditions

By News Staff
 3 days ago
Paid work available for skilled performers on the Central Coast

– The Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville is holding open auditions for any locally-based performers interested in being considered for roles in the 2023 and 2024 seasons at the theatre. There are numerous positions for all genders in both regular-cast and understudy roles available for performers 18 years and older with professional training, experience and/or skill sets. Proficiency in singing and comic acting is highly desirable. All roles are paid positions and require daytime, evening, and weekend availability.

Performers interested in auditioning are asked to prepare a comic monologue as well as a contemporary Broadway song. Those auditioning are asked to bring a headshot and resume as well as an accompaniment track for the singing portion of their audition. A Bluetooth speaker will be provided. This is an open audition, so there is no need to schedule a specific time in advance, but simply show up at the theatre between 5 and 9 p.m. Auditioners will be seen in the order in which they arrive.

The Great American Melodrama is located at 1863 Front St., in Oceano. For questions or more information, contact casting@americanmeldorama.com. For more information about the shows in the season and performance dates, visit www.americanmelodrama.com.

