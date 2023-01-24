ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Save the Date! Exciting Plans for PorchFest 2023 in Owensboro, KY

It's coming back! PorchFest OBKY is returning to Griffith Avenue in Owensboro this June. Now, in case you've never had the chance to attend PorchFest before, you're going to love it. Live music takes place on multiple porches along Griffith Avenue here in town. Griffith is, without a doubt, one of our most scenic and inviting sections of town. And PorchFest features over three dozen singers and bands.
OWENSBORO, KY
Reptile and Exotics Show Coming to Evansville in March

If you're a fan of reptiles and exotics, this is the event for you!. There is quite a community of reptile enthusiasts in the Evansville area, and if you are a reptile enthusiast there is a reptile and exotics show heading to Evansville in March. If you aren't familiar with reptile shows, basically they're a way to meet other reptile enthusiasts, find new animals, and find resources for your own reptiles. However, if you aren't a reptile owner, but you just find them cool, a reptile show is great for you too!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Planning Spring Break? Here are the Aquariums Within Driving Distance of the Evansville – Owensboro Area

Even though the countdown to spring (less than 60 days away) is on, we still have nearly two months left of winter. A great way to spend a weekend is perhaps by taking a road trip to fun destinations. If you're looking for some adventure and want to visit some marine life without having to go deep-sea diving, here are some amazing aquariums within a day's drive of the tri-state.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Travel Maven

The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-Visit

For many restaurants today, it's a feat to stay open for a few years, let alone centuries. But in the state of Indiana, one restaurant has survived the odds. Known as the oldest restaurant in the Hoosier State, The Log Inn was opened in 1825 by Henry Haub and has seen its fair share of remarkable guests over the course of its history.
INDIANA STATE
Kentucky Woman’s Love of Dance Inspires Her to Open New Studio in Henderson

A new dance and yoga studio is set to open in downtown Henderson, Kentucky in hopes of encouraging everyone, young and old, to get up and move their bodies. After years of participating in dance teams all through school, Henderson native, Amanda Tapp, says that her passion for dance was reignited when she moved away for a couple of years. Now that she is back home in Henderson, she hopes to share her love of dance and yoga with the community by offering a fun and uplifting atmosphere where people of all ages can participate.
HENDERSON, KY
Wesselman Woods Hosting Free Days the Last Saturday of Every Month in 2023

Wesselman Woods wants to make sure nature is accessible to everyone in 2023!. Wesselman Woods is truly a gem to have located in the middle of Evansville. As the city seems to continue to grow (which we love to see), it's nice to get to have a place in the heart of the city like Wesselman Woods, where we can go to take a minute to pause and reconnect with nature.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana Bar’s Annual Mardi Gras Tradition Helps Homeless Animals

One Indiana bar's annual Mardi Gras celebration goes beyond just serving crawfish and gator, it actually helps homeless animals in the community too. For years now, the Stockwell Inn in Evansville, Indiana has served up cajun cuisine to coincide with its Mardi Gras celebration. They serve everything from red beans and rice and jambalaya to gumbo and po'boys. They are especially well known in the community for their "drunken chicken" and their white chocolate bread pudding. In fact, you haven't lived if you've never had the white chocolate bread pudding from Stockwell Inn.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Paul’s Pharmacy moving to new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One local Evansville pharmacy is looking to settle into a new location. Paul’s Pharmacy will be converting a bank into a new location. The building is located over at 4701 University Drive in Evansville. The local Paul’s Pharmacy location right now is still on North...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Indiana High School Goes Viral With Video of Metalhead Percussionist on the Cymbals

This kid is definitely going places. I personally was never in band in high school, but I had friends who were, and I know how seriously high school bands take their craft. I played trumpet for a short time period in 6th grade, and that was the extent of my "band" endeavors. I had many friends that played in my high school's band though, and I remember they spent a lot of time at band practice and fundraising. None of my friends however were nearly as cool as this band kid that has now gone viral.
PETERSBURG, IN
Azzip Pizza is Relocating to a New Location in Newburgh, Indiana

Azzip Pizza will soon be in a different location in Newburgh, which might make it more convenient. Azzip Pizza is a local chain pizzeria that got its start in Evansville and has branched out all throughout the region. Any time I have friends or family visit from out of town, I always recommend Azzip Pizza. I tell them that it's kind of like the Subway for pizza. You walk in, tell them what size of crust you'd like, what toppings you want on your pizza, let them prepare it in the oven, and once it comes out within a few short minutes, you are all set to enjoy the deliciousness that is an Azzip Pizza. In my opinion, it is one of the best pizzas around.
NEWBURGH, IN
What’s the Best Travel Destination for KY Racing Fans?

NASCAR fans are gearing up for the biggest month in motorsports, the Daytona 500 on February 19th! With cars speeding around a track at nearly 200 mph it's enough to get NASCAR enthusiasts to travel from all over the world to see the famous track. Daytona has a lot to offer for fast-car fanatics and beach bums alike. With my trip last year, I was able to enjoy the best of both worlds. Keep Daytona in mind for your Spring Break destination this year.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Enjoy a Fun Night Out to Benefit Homeless Animals in Southern Indiana

We are very excited to announce that we have teamed up with our animal rescue friends in Posey County to bring you an awesome night of fun!. PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society have worked tirelessly to save the homeless animals in Posey County collectively for over 35 years and last year, these two animal rescues, along with their teams of volunteers, made the decision to come together as a united front against animal homelessness. Meet Newlife Rescue and Adoption - they will be hosting a benefit dinner on February 4th and you're invited!
POSEY COUNTY, IN
New $5 Million Distillery Startup Creating New Jobs in Western Kentucky

A new distillery with a $5 million price tag attached to the project is planned for western Kentucky, bringing with it a dozen new full-time jobs. Kentucky Governor, Andy Beshear shared the news that Henderson Distilling Co. plans to jump into the world of distilling Kentucky bourbon. The new startup will reportedly be located in Henderson County, Kentucky, and will create 12 new full-time jobs.
HENDERSON, KY
