BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
BBC
London's West End: Man crushed by telescopic urinal dies
A man died after he was crushed and trapped underneath a telescopic public urinal while working on the device in central London. He was pronounced dead at the scene at Cambridge Circus during a rescue effort at the junction between Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road. Pop-up toilets are stored...
BBC
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
BBC
Everest climber 'powered through' sickness before death
The wife of an "extremely fit" father-of-two believes he "powered through" altitude sickness symptoms before dying on Mount Everest, an inquest has heard. Kellinu Portelli, 54, died a few hours away from Everest base camp in Nepal on 29 October 2019. The marathon runner from Cardiff was trekking to the...
BBC
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
Jeremy Hunt says ministers committed to HS2 running ‘all the way to Euston’ – as it happened
Comments come after reports that north-south railway route could terminate to the west of London; chancellor also says ‘best tax cut right now is a cut in inflation’
BBC
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
StudioCanal Returns To UK Production Investment By Backing ‘Vigil’ Director
EXCLUSIVE: StudioCanal is returning to the UK television production investment scene as it finalizes a deal with an outfit co-founded by a Vigil and Downton Abbey director. The French production group will back Strong Film & Television, which was co-founded by BAFTA-winner James Strong and Matt Tombs, a former BBC and Paramount executive. Strong Film & Television was established in late 2020 and appears to have added Loretta Preece to its ranks. Preece was most recently the series producer on Casualty, the long-running, BAFTA-winning BBC continuing drama. StudioCanal is close to finalizing an announcement for the investment, which would mark one of its...
Vue International Appoints Stella David As Non-Executive Chair
Vue International, the largest privately owned cinema operator in Europe, has appointed Stella David as its non-executive chair. David, who takes up the position on 26 January, currently holds non-executive and independent director roles at Entain, Bacardi, Domino’s Pizza Group, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “I’m delighted to welcome someone of Stella’s experience and calibre to the non-executive chair position at Vue. Stella has deep understanding of the consumer environment and a strong track record of delivering growth,” said Tim Richards, CEO and founder of Vue International. “This will be invaluable at this crucial moment for the business and our industry,...
TV tonight: the charming Welsh valley that won a miraculous £3.7m
Meet the residents of a hard up community that shared a windfall. Plus: the story of hip-hop continues. Here’s what to watch this evening
Cabinet heads to Chequers to plot Sunak survival course
When politicians last gathered en masse at the grace-and-favour retreat Chequers, they were farewell parties for prime ministers whose time in office was cut shorter than they expected. On Thursday, Rishi Sunak will gather his cabinet there for an all-day summit to plot the strategy to ensure his time is...
BBC
Daughter of Bill Turnbull to run London Marathon in his memory
The daughter of former BBC Breakfast presenter Bill Turnbull is to run the London Marathon in April in his memory. Flora Turnbull said she wanted to raise awareness of prostate cancer after her father's death from the disease on 31 August last year. She announced her bid on Wednesday, on...
BBC
Egypt archaeology: Gold-covered mummy among latest discoveries
Archaeologists say they have found a gold leaf-covered mummy sealed inside a sarcophagus that had not been opened for 4,300 years. The mummy, the remains of a man named Hekashepes, is thought to be one of the oldest and most complete non-royal corpses ever found in Egypt. It was discovered...
BBC
Warwick Davis backs campaign to save Cambridgeshire primary school
A campaign to save a primary school from closure because of the low number of pupils has been backed by film and TV star Warwick Davis. Great Gidding Church of England Primary School, near Sawtry, in Cambridgeshire, currently has 47 pupils and that was expected to fall to 40 by 2023-24.
BBC
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC
County councillor feared for her life after physical threats
A councillor has said she feared for her life after receiving physical threats while out campaigning. Samantha Townsend told Durham County Council she was accused of being a paedophile by her abusers during a sustained campaign of harassment. "I was told to my face that I shall be dragged into...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Firefighter dies after Jenners blaze in Edinburgh
A firefighter who was injured battling a blaze at the former Jenners department store in Edinburgh has died. Barry Martin, 38, died on Friday at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. He was one of five firefighters taken to hospital after emergency services were called to the building on Princes Street...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
The political pot should be simmering nicely in Westminster next week. The questions about Conservative Party Chair Nadim Zahawi continue to reverberate, and some contentious legislation up for debate in both houses. The Strikes Bill will get a hearing in the Commons and the Public Order Bill and the Online...
BBC
Fugitive Gillespie brothers may have been killed in Brazil
Detectives have confirmed for the first time that two of Scotland's most wanted men may have been killed while on the run in Brazil. Speculation about the fate of James and Barry Gillespie, who previously featured in Crimestoppers appeals, was first reported last year. But Police Scotland have now revealed...
