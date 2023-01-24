Read full article on original website
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
23-Year-Old Mother-To-Be Killed in Staten Island DUIBridget MulroyStaten Island, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
New no smoking signs as marijuana gets easier access
New signs remind New York Tourists you can't smoke in any public spaces across New York City. That includes weed!
Dealing with a dementia diagnosis
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued draft guidance to change its policies on donating blood, moving away from time-based deferrals for men who have sex with men and instead proposing "individual risk-based questions" to reduce the potential spread of HIV through transfusions.
NYC food banks reporting higher demand, longer lines
Food banks in New York City are seeing longer lines and a higher demand for services and food.
Leaders in NY celebrate Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
While Rep. Jeffries already took his oath of office in Washington, Sunday's event was a chance for him to talk to his constituents and thank them. Other local leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams, were also in attendance.
Advocates want more migrant aid included in NYC budget
Immigrant advocates in New York City are unhappy with the lack of funding for asylum seekers in Mayor Eric Adams' preliminary city budget.
Subway crime dropping: Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams
Some encouraging news for subway riders from New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul. They said overall major crime is down in the systems, and they are asking more riders to trust that the subway is safe.
Nice end to workweek, even nicer weekend in NY, NJ
Friday should bring a mild end to the workweek and set the stage for a pleasant weekend in New York and New Jersey. Folks should look for mostly sunny skies with a high around 46 degrees on Friday, with clouds moving in and temperatures dropping during the evening hours.
Man who tossed Molotov cocktail at synagogue sought
Authorities say they are looking for a man who threw a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in New Jersey. Police in Bloomfield in Essex County said officers responded at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid.
Mayor Adams 'outraged' by Tyre Nichols' beating death
WARNING: The following video contains graphic violence and may be disturbing to viewers. Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell spoke out against the Memphis police officers who were charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.
East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson's name removed from local sites
Some East Harlem residents want Thomas Jefferson's name removed from a local park, recreational center and NYCHA development.
School bus crashes into NJ home; driver arrested
A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police. A Newark man is suspected of driving a school bus under the influence and crashing it into a house in West Caldwell Friday morning, according to police.
Mild start to workweek with chance of showers in NY, NJ
New York City’s unseasonably mild January continued on Sunday as temperatures rose into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area. Central Park saw an afternoon high of 53 degrees, which is 13 degrees above normal. Unbelievably enough, that is the 26th day this month in which we’ve had above-normal high temperatures.
3 men linked to Iran arrested over plot to kill U.S journalist; lawmakers call to support people of Iran
3 men linked to Iran arrested over plot to kill U.S journalist; lawmakers call to support people of Iran
Mayor Adams outlines NYC’s 2023 agenda in State of the City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Mayor Eric Adams laid out an ambitious agenda in his second State of the City address. Adams laid out his vision for New York City in his address, in what he called the “Working People’s Agenda.” The speech touched upon four pillars: jobs, safety, housing, and care.
Man shot in Manhattan subway station
The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a dispute with another man on a southbound N train as it pulled into Canal Street and Broadway station, according to the NYPD. Man shot in Manhattan subway station. The 34-year-old subway rider was shot in the chest during a...
Northwell doctors and nurses answer the call to help Ukrainian doctors on the front lines
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been over 10 months since Russia launched a military invasion of Ukraine. Northwell Health doctors and nurses jumped in to help those injured on the front lines, while never actually leaving New York. The staff has been sharing their expertise with Ukrainian doctors via a telemedicine network.
Dermatologist explains how to use acids in a skincare routine
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Everyone wants great skin and to put their best face forward, and one way to achieve that is by incorporating acids into your skincare routine. Dr. Naana Boakye, a board-certified dermatologist, joined New York Living on Friday to explain popular skincare acids. Watch the video player for more.
Peace officer charged with driving while intoxicated in Queens: NYPD
QUEENS (PIX11) — An off-duty peace officer was arrested and charged for driving while intoxicated, along with other offenses, in Queens, police said. Shaniece Ballard, 30, was arrested around 2:46 a.m. on Saturday, authorities said. Officers pulled Ballard over after she disobeyed a red light, at Grand Central Parkway Service and 75th Avenue.
New York-born country music star Jessica Lynn prepares for her ‘A Very Merry Christmas’ show
New York (PIX11) Billboard-charting country music artist Jessica Lynn knows how to spread the holiday cheer during the most wonderful time of the year. The year marks her 7th annual “A Very Merry Country Christmas” Spectacular at the Paramount Theater in Peekskill, NY. She described it as an...
Death of Bronx teen, 15, after fight with stepdad, ruled a homicide: OCME
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 15-year-old boy’s death inside a Bronx apartment following a dispute with his stepfather has been ruled a homicide, according to officials. Corde Scott was found unconscious in his Doris Street home on Monday around 4:20 p.m., police said. The teen had bruises around his neck and was taken to the hospital, where he died, police said.
