Kim Kardashian Snuggles With Son Saint After Admitting She Would Welcome More Kids — Pics!
Too cute! Kim Kardashian snuggled up with her eldest son, Saint West, in some cute new photos. "♥️ night! ♥️," the 42-year-old captioned two photos of herself wearing red pajamas as she hugged her kiddo, who also sported matching pants. Of course, people loved to see the reality star hanging out with her tots. The star's sister Khloé Kardashian gushed, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."One person wrote, "He so cute ❤️❤️❤️ literally the sweetest," while another person added, "So beautiful 😍😍😍😍."A third person stated, "So cute 😢❤️."The brunette beauty hasn't been shy about posting her kiddos on the 'gram. On December 29, the Hulu...
Jennifer Aniston Takes Off Her Makeup And Shocks Fans With Her Face At 53 In New Photos
Jennifer Aniston went makeup-free during a recent trip to the airport, and fans are once again in awe of her agelessly radiant and glowing skin. In new paparazzi-snapped pics of the Morning Show star, 53, she can be seen hugging and chatting with longtime friend and Horrible Bosses co-star Jason Bateman.
In Style
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Kylie Jenner Shares Comparison Photos of Herself and Mini-Me Daughter Ahead of Stormi's Birthday
Kylie Jenner is marveling at the similarities between her and daughter Stormi ahead of the little girl's 5th birthday Kylie Jenner loves how much she and her daughter look alike! The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a side-by-side photo of herself and daughter Stormi, at around the same age. Though Stormi will celebrate her 5th birthday next month, the photo appears to be from sometime in her toddler years, where she wears a purple princess dress and a tiara. The close-up of Stormi's face is next to a sepia-toned photo...
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Prince Harry Claims Meghan Markle Was Reprimanded For Telling Kate Middleton She Had 'Baby Brain'
Prince Harry continues to spill the tea about tensions within the royal family. According to the Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated book, Spare, Meghan Markle was reprimanded for joking with Kate Middleton about having "baby brain" in the days leading up to the Duchess of Sussex's 2018 wedding to Harry. The second child of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, alleged his wife told the new Princess of Wales she “must have baby brain because of her hormones” prior to giving birth to Prince Louis. KING CHARLES TO BAN PRINCE HARRY FROM CORONATION IF HIS MEMOIR SHADES QUEEN...
Is Ciara 1, 2 Steppin’ Into Mother Of 4 Status? THIS Is Why Some Fans Have Predicted She’s Pregnant Again
Are Ciara and Russell adding a new pint-sized player to the Wilson team?. It wasn’t too long ago that we shared footage of Ciara and Russell Wilson considering adding a new addition to the family. Now fans have forecast a new star will appear in the adorable line upon seeing the singer’s physique in a new IG post.
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
Kylie Jenner doesn’t look happy after Irina Shayk pulls up in the same lion head dress
Isn't it just terrible when someone's wearing the same couture lion head dress as you?. In perhaps the most unrelatable scenario of all time, a straight-faced Kylie Jenner was seen watching on as Irina Shayk strutted the same black lion head gown at the Schiaparelli show on Monday (23 January).
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
50 Cent Makes Rare Public Appearance With Girlfriend Cuban Link, 25, At ‘BMF’ Premiere
50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines are going strong! The couple stepped out on January 5 for the season 2 premiere of 50 Cent’s Starz series BMF. The rapper, 47, and his gorgeous partner, 25, walked the red carpet at the TCL Chinese Theatre in fancy black outfits. They were super lovey-dovey with each other as they modeled their looks for the cameras.
Jamie Foxx's 2 Daughters: Everything to Know
Jamie Foxx has two daughters from previous relationships: Corinne and Anelise Jamie Foxx is a proud girl dad. The Soul star first became a father in 1994 with the birth of his daughter Corinne, 28, whom he shares with ex Connie Kline. It wasn't until 15 years later that he welcomed his second daughter, Anelise Bishop, 14, with his ex Kristin Grannis. During a 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Foxx opened up about raising his two daughters in Hollywood. "In this business, sometimes it can get crazy, but my daughter,...
Angela Simmons Confirms Relationship with Yo Gotti 7 Years After He Rapped About Having a Crush
In 2015, the rapper proclaimed his love for Simmons in his song "Down in the DM" It really does go down in the DM! Years after Yo Gotti proclaimed his love for Angela Simmons in his hit song "Down in the DM," his patience paid off. Over the weekend, the couple confirmed their relationship by sharing sweet photos together on social media. Simmons, 35, shared a series of shots from an elegant photoshoot with the rapper and a Rolls-Royce, where she's wearing a black sparkly gown and he's...
Hailey Bieber's New Haircut Is the Epitome of Chic
Hailey Bieber has gone to the short side. On Jan. 21, the entrepreneur posted two pictures on her Instagram Stories of her new blunt bob haircut, captioning the latter photo: "oops." Bieber's hair, which now stops just below her chin, is the shortest she's gone in quite a while. In...
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?
Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
In Style
Kylie Jenner Wore the Shortest Romper and Knee-High Boots for a Photoshoot in the Middle of Nowhere
The KarJenner sisters are known for taking photos in some very questionable locations (see: their public restroom snapshots from several years ago, or the time Kim staged an Instagram photoshoot inside an outdated home that definitely wasn't hers). But Kylie's latest photo-op might be the most head-scratching of all, with followers questioning, "where in the world is Kylie Jenner?"
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones Fuel Marriage Rumors With Giant Diamond Ring
Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have the rumor mill spinning with speculation about the couple’s possible engagement or marriage. Diggs ignited the marriage rumors with a video he posted on Wednesday from the set of a project he and Jones are working on together called The Comeback. In the video, Jones shared behind-the-scenes details, while Diggs playfully touched up her makeup.
