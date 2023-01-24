Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
Appeals begin for Wichita Falls capital murder case
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A first step in the process of a possible appeal of a capital murder conviction was held today, January 26, in 78th District Court. Martez Vrana was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole last June, the first of four defendants to go to trial for the 2020 shooting death […]
Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
Homicide investigation continues after high speed chase
LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a Lawton homicide is jailed on a charge of eluding numerous law agencies and endangering others, but other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Christian Lane, 30, was arrested following a high speed chase down I-44 toward Wichita Falls last night, January 24. He remains in the […]
Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children
WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
Shooting in Iowa Park, police looking for suspect
Law enforcement agencies are looking for a suspect after someone fired shots in a Iowa Park neighborhood seriously injuring one person.
Woman sentenced for leaving child in unsafe environment
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls woman is placed on probation for an incident in June 2022 when her child was reported to be outside trying to cross a street dressed only in a diaper. Amelia Mares pleaded guilty to child abandonment/endangerment and was placed on three years probation with a $750 fine, 120 […]
Woman found under rental truck at car wash arrested
Sarah Case, A 31-year-old Wichita Falls woman, is in jail and may be facing a burglary charge after police said they found her hiding under a truck at a car wash after a burglar alarm went off.
