Wichita Falls, TX

Disturbance ends in pursuit and arrest

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man after he reportedly broke some windows at his ex’s house and ran from police. According to police, on Saturday, around 4:45 p.m., officers responded to an address on Chase Drive for a disturbance involving a man that was possibly armed with a gun. The suspect […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Appeals begin for Wichita Falls capital murder case

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A first step in the process of a possible appeal of a capital murder conviction was held today, January 26, in 78th District Court. Martez Vrana was found guilty and sentenced to life without parole last June, the first of four defendants to go to trial for the 2020 shooting death […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Woman going to prison for burglary of grandparents

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 27-year-old Wichita Falls woman is now going to prison for burglary of her grandparents’ home. According to records, Whitney Mae Panas was on five years probation but it was revoked for numerous violations including admission to using meth and failure to pay fees and restitution. She was sentenced in 89th […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Woman pleads to assault of officer in front of nightclub

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A 28-year-old Wichita Falls woman pleads guilty to assaulting a police officer while he was trying to question a shooting suspect at a nightclub. Cassandra Owens was placed on four years probation in 30th District Court according to court records. Police said they were at the Bombshells nightclub on North Scott […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Homicide investigation continues after high speed chase

LAWTON, OK (KFDX/KJTL) — A suspect in a Lawton homicide is jailed on a charge of eluding numerous law agencies and endangering others, but other charges are pending as the investigation continues. Christian Lane, 30, was arrested following a high speed chase down I-44 toward Wichita Falls last night, January 24. He remains in the […]
LAWTON, OK
Mother sentenced for endangering her 3 children

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls mother pleads guilty to endangering her three children with meth. According to court records, Crystal Elizabeth Browning was placed on three years probation for three felony counts of child endangerment. She was arrested in June 2022 after police were contacted by Child Protective Services and told that Browning […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX

