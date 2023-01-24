ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

roselawgroupreporter.com

Could Sam Stone beat the odds and win a Phoenix City Council seat?

Opinion: The District 6 race pits a newbie fronted by powerful Democratic interests against a policy wonk fresh off a stint as policy adviser to Kari Lake. Runoff or special elections in Phoenix generally favor establishment candidates and issues. Voter turnout drops off precipitously, which means money, name recognition and...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Germann Commerce Center breaks ground in Queen Creek

Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center inQueen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. “Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a preeminent...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Mayor calls new Maricopa park a needed gathering spot

There was no mention of an ice-skating rink being among amenities at Lake View Park during the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, but it was plenty chilly — so much that Mayor Nancy Smith said it reminded her of a winter day in Illinois when she was growing up. “So, I...
MARICOPA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Horst outlines Maricopa’s suggestions to ADOT to improve State Route 347

City Manager Rick Horst on Monday laid out the city’s proposals to improve traffic flow on State Route 347 during a presentation to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Following an update on the Western Pinal County/City of Maricopa Area Transportation Plan by Kevin Kugler of consulting firm Michael Baker International, LLC, Horst listed the city’s proposals for improvements that can be completed in the short term, with funds already appropriated by the Arizona Legislature.
MARICOPA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Gilbert tweaks land development code

Gilbert Town Council unanimously approved Jan. 24 adding mixed-use zoning designations to the town’s land development code. Along with the approval of mixed use/small, mixed use/large and mixed use/regional zoning, council approved design guidelines for future mixed-use developments. The differences among the districts are on items like allowable height, density of development and size of lot.
GILBERT, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Queen Creek’s first Costco opens

Town dignitaries, company officials, and, of course, shoppers, were raring to go this morning as Queen Creek’s first Costco opened its doors. A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley and Vice Mayor Jeff Brown started off the day at 7:30 a.m., with the store officially open for business at 8 a.m.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Developer purchases industrial parcel in Casa Grande

Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
realestatedaily-news.com

CASA GRANDE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal

Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
TEMPE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Surprise opens The Fields at Countryside

The new park is located north of Countryside Recreation Center and Elementary School at the southwest corner of Greenway Road and Parkview Place. The park’s lighted youth multipurpose fields are ready for use by participants in the city’s youth sports programming. Eventually, these grass fields will be available by reservation when city programs aren’t running.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix

The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Prominent Scottsdale-area office buildings to undergo major renovation

Kierland One and Kierland Two in north Scottsdale will undergo a $29 million renovation in an effort to create an experiential office campus. The new owners of two adjacent north Scottsdale office buildings want to reimagine the assets as one “experiential office campus.”. Read the full subscription story from...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge

PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
PHOENIX, AZ

