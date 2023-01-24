Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.

CASA GRANDE, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO