Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Could Sam Stone beat the odds and win a Phoenix City Council seat?
Opinion: The District 6 race pits a newbie fronted by powerful Democratic interests against a policy wonk fresh off a stint as policy adviser to Kari Lake. Runoff or special elections in Phoenix generally favor establishment candidates and issues. Voter turnout drops off precipitously, which means money, name recognition and...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Germann Commerce Center breaks ground in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center inQueen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. “Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a preeminent...
Rio Verde Foothills water problems spilling to other communities
The Rio Verde Foothills water battle with the city of Scottsdale is now spilling into neighboring communities.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Mayor calls new Maricopa park a needed gathering spot
There was no mention of an ice-skating rink being among amenities at Lake View Park during the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, but it was plenty chilly — so much that Mayor Nancy Smith said it reminded her of a winter day in Illinois when she was growing up. “So, I...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Horst outlines Maricopa’s suggestions to ADOT to improve State Route 347
City Manager Rick Horst on Monday laid out the city’s proposals to improve traffic flow on State Route 347 during a presentation to the Planning & Zoning Commission. Following an update on the Western Pinal County/City of Maricopa Area Transportation Plan by Kevin Kugler of consulting firm Michael Baker International, LLC, Horst listed the city’s proposals for improvements that can be completed in the short term, with funds already appropriated by the Arizona Legislature.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gilbert tweaks land development code
Gilbert Town Council unanimously approved Jan. 24 adding mixed-use zoning designations to the town’s land development code. Along with the approval of mixed use/small, mixed use/large and mixed use/regional zoning, council approved design guidelines for future mixed-use developments. The differences among the districts are on items like allowable height, density of development and size of lot.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Queen Creek’s first Costco opens
Town dignitaries, company officials, and, of course, shoppers, were raring to go this morning as Queen Creek’s first Costco opened its doors. A ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Queen Creek Mayor Julia Wheatley and Vice Mayor Jeff Brown started off the day at 7:30 a.m., with the store officially open for business at 8 a.m.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developer purchases industrial parcel in Casa Grande
Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers
Water flows in 2017 to a Pinal County cotton farm at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains.|| Arizona Farm Bureau. Researchers from the University of Arizona are working on groundwater and agricultural research that could help sustainable farming practices in central Arizona. The project, funded with a $10 million grant...
realestatedaily-news.com
Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park
Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
12news.com
'We're screwed': Corporation Commission hears from Rio Verde residents about water cutoff
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — "We're screwed," John Hornewer told three members of the Arizona Corporation Commission. There was no other way to say it, he said. Hornewer is one of the water haulers for Rio Verde Foothills, and Monday morning, he was notified one of his suppliers was cutting him off.
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County
Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Surprise opens The Fields at Countryside
The new park is located north of Countryside Recreation Center and Elementary School at the southwest corner of Greenway Road and Parkview Place. The park’s lighted youth multipurpose fields are ready for use by participants in the city’s youth sports programming. Eventually, these grass fields will be available by reservation when city programs aren’t running.
fox10phoenix.com
Metrocenter Mall ready to be demolished; multi-use village planned for site
Metrocenter, an iconic north Phoenix mall, is about to be demolished. Plans to tear down the mall and build a new multi-use village are now in full swing. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Prominent Scottsdale-area office buildings to undergo major renovation
Kierland One and Kierland Two in north Scottsdale will undergo a $29 million renovation in an effort to create an experiential office campus. The new owners of two adjacent north Scottsdale office buildings want to reimagine the assets as one “experiential office campus.”. Read the full subscription story from...
KTAR.com
Here’s what Valley economists say about possible Phoenix housing market plunge
PHOENIX – Local economists are saying a recent report projecting a 2008-like plunge in the Phoenix housing market is no reason to panic. The New York Post reported Tuesday that Goldman Sachs warned clients that the Phoenix; Austin, Texas; San Jose, California; and San Diego markets “will likely grapple with peak-to-trough declines of over 25%” in 2023.
Comments / 0