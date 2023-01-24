Read full article on original website
Central Arizona farms rely on groundwater. How research aims to help farmers adapt, protect aquifers
Water flows in 2017 to a Pinal County cotton farm at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains.|| Arizona Farm Bureau. Researchers from the University of Arizona are working on groundwater and agricultural research that could help sustainable farming practices in central Arizona. The project, funded with a $10 million grant...
Yolanda Bejarano picked as next leader of Arizona Democrats, trounces Hobbs’ preferred candidate
Yolanda Bejarano is the new Arizona Democratic Party chair. Arizona Democrats chose union organizer Yolanda Bejarano in a landslide to lead the party’s work into 2024, with prying control of the state Legislature away from Republicans a foremost goal. Bejarano received 70% of votes from the 626 state party...
As Arizona GOP picks new leader, 2 primary candidates offer advice on moving forward
As Arizona Republicans are set to vote for a new leader Saturday, two candidates who ran in the GOP’s August primary hope the election changes the party’s direction following big losses in November. One is Lacy Cooper, a former Republican candidate for attorney general. Now an attorney in...
After election losses, Ariz. Republicans will choose a new leader. Will they also choose a new path?
Arizona Republican Party officials are slated to elect a new leader Jan. 28 who will attempt to heal the fractured political organization — or drive a wedge deeper into it. The party’s recent schism has critics, including many Republicans, blaming current party chair Kelli Ward for over-focusing on former President Trump and baseless allegations of election fraud, contributing to high-profile election losses in 2020 and 2022.
Top two GOP lawmakers want Hobbs to return inaugural money to state
Gov. Hobb’s sweariing in at the state capitol || Pool photo. The top two Republican lawmakers want Katie Hobbs to put money left over from the inaugural celebration into a state account — where it can’t be used to elect more Democrats. In a hand-delivered letter Thursday,...
