After election losses, Ariz. Republicans will choose a new leader. Will they also choose a new path?

Arizona Republican Party officials are slated to elect a new leader Jan. 28 who will attempt to heal the fractured political organization — or drive a wedge deeper into it. The party’s recent schism has critics, including many Republicans, blaming current party chair Kelli Ward for over-focusing on former President Trump and baseless allegations of election fraud, contributing to high-profile election losses in 2020 and 2022.
Top two GOP lawmakers want Hobbs to return inaugural money to state

Gov. Hobb’s sweariing in at the state capitol || Pool photo. The top two Republican lawmakers want Katie Hobbs to put money left over from the inaugural celebration into a state account — where it can’t be used to elect more Democrats. In a hand-delivered letter Thursday,...
