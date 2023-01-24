ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Impact of closures in Enfield

Flames broke out at the Cabins Motel, a cabin rental community on Boston Post Road, Thursday morning. It has been a disappointing week for Enfield officials as LEGO announces it is leaving for Boston, and a prison is set to close in the spring.
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Clergy works on plan to address violence in New Haven

Clergy works on plan to address violence in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Food pantry opens at high school in Hartford

Food pantry opens at high school in Hartford
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Student brought gun to Meriden middle school, officials say

Student brought gun to Meriden middle school, officials say
MERIDEN, CT
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Enfield officials look to bounce back after LEGO loss

Enfield officials look to bounce back after LEGO loss
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Bristol teacher one of five finalists for National Teacher of the Year

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - On Wednesday Governor Lamont announced that a science teacher from Bristol Eastern High School is one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. “Connecticut has the best public school teachers in the nation, and I am delighted to hear that our extraordinary...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Neighbors have had enough of the trash left on Third Avenue Extension

WEST HAVEN, CT. (WFSB) - Someone is turning a shoreline neighborhood into their own personal dumpster. Pinpoint news tracker takes us to Third Avenue Extension in West Haven. While the city is aware and police are investigating, those who live here, are offering a reward for any info that leads to an arrest.
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Santander Bank closing branches in Hartford and Manchester this spring

(WFSB) – Santander branches are closing in Hartford and Manchester this spring, the bank announced. The Manchester branch at 525 West Middle Turnpike will close first, on April 20. The closest Santander is in South Windsor at 1765 Ellington Road. Santander said the Hartford Central branch at 115 Asylum...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah

Firefighters battle massive fire at egg farm in Bozrah
BOZRAH, CT
Eyewitness News

100,000 chickens die in Bozrah egg farm fire: Salvation Army

BOZRAH, Conn. (WFSB) - Crews battled a massive 3-alarm fire at an egg farm in Bozrah. Officials said the fire was at Hillandale Farms on Schwartz Road. Officials say a 400′x50′ chicken coop was lost, but another 13 chicken coops were saved during the fire. The Salvation Army...
BOZRAH, CT
Eyewitness News

Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School

Memphis ex-officer went to Bloomfield High School
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack

Emotional testimony as former Hartford Officer recalls life changing attack
HARTFORD, CT

