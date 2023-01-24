Read full article on original website
Tyre Nichols: Bay Area Activists, Leaders Express Pain and Grief
Protests and vigils honoring 29-year-old Tyre Nichols—who grew up in Sacramento where he was an active member of the skateboarding community—have sprung up around Northern California and the U.S. after Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Nichols during a traffic stop on Jan. 7—an incident that led to his death three days later.
DA Reopens Probe Into Cop at Center of Oakland Police Chief’s Suspension
When the Oakland Police Department last month presented a criminal case against one of its sergeants to then-Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley, her office declined to file charges, according to an official with the office of newly elected Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price. Now Price’s police misconduct...
Four Bay Area Hells Angels Indicted for Brutal Beating of ‘Puppet’ Club Member
Four Hells Angels members have been indicted for the alleged brutal beating of a “puppet” club member at their Vallejo clubhouse. Kenneth Caspers Jr., 55, is the fourth member of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club to be indicted by a federal grand jury in connection with the alleged beating that occurred at the clubhouse in October 2021. Prosecutors described the beating as brutal in a press release.
Watch: A Ride on the San Francisco Ferry During Golden Hour
In December, we hopped on BART at 5 in the morning to talk to the Bay Area’s earliest train riders. We were curious to find out who arrives on the platform that early and where they’re headed. What we found was a diverse mix of people sitting shoulder to shoulder, each with their own backstory.
Young Woman Jailed in Killing of 65-Year-Old Man Near Golden Gate Park
A young woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man who was found bleeding out near Golden Gate Park almost a year and a half ago, authorities said. Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, police responded to Haight and Shrader streets after a report of a person bleeding on the ground, the San Francisco Police Department said.
Tesla Driver Accused of Plunging Family Off Hwy 1 Cliff Arrested
The Tesla driver accused of intentionally plunging his family over a Highway 1 cliff has been released from the hospital and booked in San Mateo County Jail, officials said Friday. Pasadena doctor Dharmesh Patel, 41, and his family survived the Jan. 2 fall from Devil’s Slide. The California Highway Patrol...
Where Are the Bay Area’s Wordle Cheaters?
During the depths of the pandemic, word nerds across the country were obsessed with figuring out the five-letter answer to Wordle, a word-guessing game created by a Brooklyn software developer and later acquired by The New York Times for a low seven-figure sum. But increasingly, Wordle players are obsessed with a different facet of the word puzzle—gaming it.
The Best New Orleans-Style Sandwich You’ve Never Tried Is Coming to Town
Gumbo, po’boys and beignets are some of the best-known New Orleans culinary exports. The muffuletta—a delectable tower of salami, mortadella, ham, provolone, mozzarella and olive salad between two slices of a seeded loaf—is more of a sleeper hit. That may not be the case in San Francisco for much longer. This March, Peterson Harter and Moni Frailing plan to give their cult-favorite pop-up, Sandy’s, a brick-and-mortar home on Haight Street.
SF Turns Out for Vigil Honoring Young Black Trans Activist Ivory Smith
Led by transgender advocates and Tenderloin neighbors, members of San Francico’s LGBTQ+ community turned out on Friday night for a vigil honoring Ivory Nicole Smith, a Black trans activist who was found dead in her apartment on Tuesday. She was 27 years old. Beside a wreath of flowers and...
With California’s Animal Shelters in Crisis, This SF Organization Is Stepping Up Its Adoption Drive
The San Francisco SPCA turns 155 this year, and from now until the end of the month, the organization is looking to find good homes for 155 of the dogs and cats in its care. While the numbers may sound celebratory, it’s also a relatively ambitious goal of around 40 cat and dog adoptions per day over four days. Perhaps more importantly, the SF SPCA’s “Be Mine Furever” push is meant to relieve severe overcrowding in the state’s animal welfare system, which currently houses some 350,000 cats and dogs across California. That’s roughly equivalent to the human population of Bakersfield, or the entire nation of Iceland, that’s a lot of animals hoping to find someone to love them back.
Are Narcan Stockpiles Enough To Prevent Overdoses at Bay Area Schools?
After sending him to rehab in high school, Michelle Leopold thought her son Trevor was on a good path when he went off to Sonoma State University in 2019. In November of that year, he bought what he thought were simple oxycodone pills. Instead, they turned out to contain a lethal amount of fetanyl. Trevor died in his freshman dorm room at age 18 with a friend nearby.
BART Restoration in Progress After Emergency Repairs Shut Down Transbay Service
UPDATE: Normal service has resumed on all lines as of 8:46 a.m. Bay Area Rapid Transit said that service restoration is in progress after emergency repairs shut down transbay service early Friday morning. BART officials reported major delays systemwide and no transbay service as crews worked on track repairs in...
Mayor Breed’s Former Nonprofit Gets Millions From City While Flouting State Law
The nonprofit that helped launch San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s political career appears to have violated state law by receiving millions of dollars in city funds while being legally barred from doing so. The African American Art & Culture Complex is currently listed as “delinquent” on the state’s Registry...
Basketball Fan Hospitalized After Bay Area School’s Ceiling Crumbles Mid-Game
A basketball fan was hospitalized after pieces of acoustic material fell from the ceiling at Westmoor High School in Daly City. Westmoor’s freshman team was hosting Mills on Tuesday night when some of the material came down late in the second quarter, landing on a Mills parent. The game was immediately stopped, and the injured fan was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
The Bizarre Treat Golden Gate Park’s Bison Get Once a Year
Every year when it comes time to kick old Christmas trees to the curb, Golden Gate Park’s bison are just getting ready to celebrate. As a seasonal addition to San Francisco Zoo’s enrichment program, the gentle giants are gifted unsold Christmas trees to romp around with every year. And it’s not just the bison—other animals like the zoo’s steer, chimpanzees and orangutans love to get in on the holiday fun, too.
Beloved SF Photography Museum To Close
It’s a sad day for Bay Area photo enthusiasts. Pier 24 Photography, an esteemed museum dedicated to the display and contemplation of 20th and 21st century photographic masterworks, announced today that it would shutter its 27,300-square-foot space along the Embarcadero’s waterfront. Andrew Pilara, a former investment banker and...
It Ain’t Over Till the Guy in the Turtleneck Sings: A Steve Jobs Opera Comes to SF
“Unchecked ambition, fickle love, rivalry, betrayal, death and redemption.” The story of Steve Jobs has it all, which is why, according to Wired, it makes total sense to make an opera about the late Apple founder. San Francisco Opera’s full-scale production about the man behind the Mac, The (Re)volution...
Where Have All the Chairs Gone? This Is Why Many Downtown SF Starbucks Locations Are Seatless
Where have all the chairs gone? That was the question posed by a Standard staffer during a recent morning editorial meeting. She was referring to the Starbucks at the corner of Stockton and Sutter streets, just off of Union Square. Populated by a lonely hightop table and a slim bar...
SF Republican Harmeet Dhillon Loses Bid To Lead GOP
At a conference held in Dana Point, Republican reelected Ronna McDaniel to an unprecedented fourth term as the chair of the national party, defeating San Francisco attorney and former state party official Harmeet Dhillon. Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and barnstorming defender of the false theory that President Donald Trump...
Serra Flattens Sacred Heart Cathedral for Third Straight Win
The tides appear to be turning for the Serra Padres. A team that lost its first four West Catholic Athletic League (WCAL) contests has now rattled off three straight wins, the latest a convincing 75-56 triumph over the host Sacred Heart Cathedral Fightin’ Irish on Thursday night. “It’s taken...
