DOYLESTOWN, PA—Here's a look at road closings and slowdowns you'll face in the Doylestown area for the week of Jan. 29, 2023. NEW THIS WEEK: In Doylestown Borough, Main Street at the intersection of State Street/Business U.S. 202 will have lane shifts for work on signal pole construction and ADA curb cutouts between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The work is scheduled to go until April 28, 2023. In Doylestown Township, Lower State Road where it crosses over Mill Creek has a permanent lane closure on the bridge due to storm damage. Repairs have not been scheduled. In Doylestown and Warrington townships, Route...

DOYLESTOWN, PA ・ 49 MINUTES AGO