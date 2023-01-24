Read full article on original website
Related
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
Revisiting Platform Accountability Coverage After Trump Reinstated To Facebook And Instagram
This isn’t just another battle in the free speech wars. The post Revisiting Platform Accountability Coverage After Trump Reinstated To Facebook And Instagram appeared first on NewsOne.
The Plot Thickens - Evidence Shows McGonigal’s Wife was Associated with Hunter Biden
Like you would expect to find in a David Baldacci espionage thriller, emails found on Hunter’s laptop confirm both he, and Pamela McGonigal, received emails from the same girl’s lacrosse coach.
Comments / 1