Lake Charles, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KPLC TV

Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting. According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.
DERIDDER, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Local sorority gives back with community baby shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Several Orange County districts closed after severe storms

BEAUMONT, Texas — Severe weather and tornadoes made their way through the state Tuesday, bringing serious damage to parts of Southeast Texas. (Editor's note: The above video is about the damage Tuesday's weather brought to Southeast Texas.) Multiple Southeast Texas counties were under tornado watches and warnings. As the...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
RAGLEY, LA
KPLC TV

Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide egg shortage caused by the bird flu is drastically increasing the prices of eggs in what’s being dubbed “Eggflation.” And those record-high prices have people scrambling. In just over a year the average price of eggs has gone from $1.79...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kogt.com

Schools Closed Wednesday Except…

Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday. Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton increases wastewater rates

Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has raised wastewater rates by $2.50 per month, beginning March 1. Mayor Kesia Lemoine said the increase allows the town to qualify for a grant to assist the sewer treatment plan. She said the price will only affect residential and commercial customers.
ELTON, LA
KPLC TV

Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Year of the Jedi celebration

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the Year of the Jedi, a celebration put on by the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. The celebration commemorated the “big” and “little” match anniversary for the kids and mentors. There were lots of games for the group, including...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

