FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KPLC TV
Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting. According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 28, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 28, 2023. Marquis Morris, 36, Lake Charles: 5 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule II drug; out of state detainer; instate detainer; 2 counts possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer by flight; 4 counts produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule I drug; money laundering; illegal carrying of weapons; 2 counts probation violation; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent to distribute a Schedule IV drug.
KPLC TV
Car dredged from Contraband Bayou nearly 2 years after woman followed GPS into water
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning after it was submerged for nearly two years. During the May 2021 flood, many cars ended up underwater. One delivery driver was following her GPS when it led her...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles locals share their stories during National Passenger Safety Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you ever been in a car when someone was driving recklessly but didn’t know what to do? Louisiana State Police is providing tips passengers can use next time they step in a vehicle. Troopers emphasize the importance of seatbelt safety, avoiding distracted driving,...
KPLC TV
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
KPLC TV
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
Several Orange County districts closed after severe storms
BEAUMONT, Texas — Severe weather and tornadoes made their way through the state Tuesday, bringing serious damage to parts of Southeast Texas. (Editor's note: The above video is about the damage Tuesday's weather brought to Southeast Texas.) Multiple Southeast Texas counties were under tornado watches and warnings. As the...
Lake Charles American Press
UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley
Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
KPLC TV
Eggflation has some local eateries scrambling to cut costs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A nationwide egg shortage caused by the bird flu is drastically increasing the prices of eggs in what’s being dubbed “Eggflation.” And those record-high prices have people scrambling. In just over a year the average price of eggs has gone from $1.79...
KPLC TV
Multiple schools to dismiss early Tuesday ahead of severe weather threat
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Some SWLA schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, ahead of predicted strong winds and thunderstorms. Allen Parish schools will dismiss at 11:30 a.m. BEAUREGARD PARISH:. Beauregard Parish schools will dismiss at 11:00 a.m. Classes are expected to resume on a normal schedule Wednesday,...
kogt.com
Schools Closed Wednesday Except…
Tuesday’s storms and tornado knocked out power to most of Orange, Orangefield and the Little Cypress area. And Entergy says most won’t receive power until late Wednesday. No classes for Orangefield, Bridge City, WOS LSCO, or LCM on Wed, Jan. 25. Vidor and Deweyville are scheduled to have class.
fox4beaumont.com
Update: Some schools to remain closed Thursday due to power uncertainty, others resume
TEXAS — Jan 25 update: Orangefield ISD, West Orange - Cove Consolidated ISD, and Little Cypress - Mauriceville will not have classes on Thursday, Jan 26. Lamar State College Orange will also remained closed Thursday. Previously reported (Five school districts, Lamar State College Orange remain closed Wednesday):. West Orange...
KPLC TV
Tommy Navarra, Theresa Schmidt crowned Lord and Lady of 12th Night Royal Court
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The Lord and Lady of the 12th Night Royal Court for the City of Lake Charles were given their crowns Friday. Lake Charles Mardi Gras officials surprised Tommy Navarra at his store, Navarra’s Jewelry. They bestowed on him a green, purple and gold sequin fedora, thanking him for everything he has done for the city.
KPLC TV
Town of Elton increases wastewater rates
Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has raised wastewater rates by $2.50 per month, beginning March 1. Mayor Kesia Lemoine said the increase allows the town to qualify for a grant to assist the sewer treatment plan. She said the price will only affect residential and commercial customers.
See What Lake Charles, Louisiana Looked Like In 1981 [VIDEO]
Did you grow up in Lake Charles, LA? Did you know that the I-210 Bridge was at one time considered among the most beautiful bridges in the country? Well, it was according to the narrator of this old video on the history of Lake Charles. The old cars and 70s/80s era fashions are entertaining, to say the least.
Police pursuit ends with crash and seizure of 10 pounds of crystal meth
A high speed pursuit in Jennings resulted in a crash and the discovery of over 10 pounds of crystal meth.
KPLC TV
Big Brothers Big Sisters hosts Year of the Jedi celebration
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s the Year of the Jedi, a celebration put on by the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization. The celebration commemorated the “big” and “little” match anniversary for the kids and mentors. There were lots of games for the group, including...
