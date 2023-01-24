Read full article on original website
Jared O'Mara: Fraud-accused MP non-existent in office, jury told
A former MP accused of fraud was "non-existent" in his constituency office and attended a staff meeting "on some sort of substance", a court has heard. Jared O'Mara, 41, who represented Sheffield Hallam from 2017-2019, is accused of making fraudulent expenses claims totalling nearly £30,000. A former case worker...
Liberal Democrats targeting Tory seats in election fight back
At a conference centre in the Staffordshire countryside, shrouded in freezing fog, a group of Liberal Democrats gathered last weekend to plot their strategy for the next general election. Candidates were told the party was "now on a general election footing" according to one official present, who said there was...
What's happening in Parliament next week?
The political pot should be simmering nicely in Westminster next week. The questions about Conservative Party Chair Nadim Zahawi continue to reverberate, and some contentious legislation up for debate in both houses. The Strikes Bill will get a hearing in the Commons and the Public Order Bill and the Online...
Major says 'every effort' must be made over NI Protocol dispute
Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has said "every effort" must be made to ensure the Northern Ireland Protocol dispute is solved. Sir John was Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader from 1990 until 1997. He was also involved in key talks that helped pave the way for the signing...
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
Cabinet heads to Chequers to plot Sunak survival course
When politicians last gathered en masse at the grace-and-favour retreat Chequers, they were farewell parties for prime ministers whose time in office was cut shorter than they expected. On Thursday, Rishi Sunak will gather his cabinet there for an all-day summit to plot the strategy to ensure his time is...
Stop using hotels to house migrant children, say charities
More than 100 charities have written to Rishi Sunak calling for an end to housing child asylum seekers in hotels, after about 200 went missing. The organisations warned the prime minster that children were at risk of exploitation, with one calling it a "child protection scandal". There is concern children...
County councillor feared for her life after physical threats
A councillor has said she feared for her life after receiving physical threats while out campaigning. Samantha Townsend told Durham County Council she was accused of being a paedophile by her abusers during a sustained campaign of harassment. "I was told to my face that I shall be dragged into...
Laura Winham: Surrey woman lay dead in flat for three years, say family
A mentally ill woman was discovered in a "mummified, almost skeletal state" after lying dead for more than three years in her flat, her family say. Laura Winham, 38, was "abandoned and left to die" by the NHS and social services before her body was found by her brother in May 2021, they claim.
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
Welsh Rugby Union: Sport Wales to advise on investigation into allegations
Welsh body Sport Wales will advise on the make up and remit of a Taskforce probing allegations of misogyny, sexism, racism and homophobia at the Welsh Rugby Union (WRU). WRU chairman Ieuan Evans and the Welsh government's deputy sports minister Dawn Bowden agreed the approach. Sport Wales acting chief executive...
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
PMQs in 70 secs: Starmer and SNP turn up heat over Zahawi
During Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, criticised Rishi Sunak over Conservative party chairman Nadhim Zahawi's tax affairs. Sir Keir wanted to know why Rishi Sunak had changed his position, and was now asking his ethics adviser, Sir Laurie Magnus, to investigate the matter. Paraphrasing the Scottish...
Jeremy Hunt says significant tax cuts in Budget unlikely
Jeremy Hunt has warned it is "unlikely" that there will be room for any "significant" tax cuts in the Budget. The chancellor has been under pressure recently from some in his party to cut taxes to stimulate the UK economy. But Mr Hunt said that a pledge to halve the...
Council tax hike 'to reopen' Devon and Cornwall Police desks
People in Devon and Cornwall will see their council tax bill rise to provide extra money for the region's police force. A decision by the Devon and Cornwall Police and Crime Panel means a 6% increase. Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez said the cash would provide a revenue budget...
Jailing of trans rapist Isla Bryson is 'shambles', says prison chief
Sending a transgender rapist to a women's prison was an "unnecessary shambles", its former governor said. Rhona Hotchkiss, who ran Cornton Vale until 2017, said she would have refused to have Isla Bryson at the prison. Bryson, 31, was remanded to the jail in Stirling after being convicted of raping...
Herefordshire Council to spend £1.1m on new gritters
Council bosses will spend more than a million pounds on new gritters and other machinery in a bid to make the county's roads safer in winter. Herefordshire Council has approved the purchase of eight gritters to replace its current fleet over the next four years at a cost of £1.16m.
Companies fined over Birmingham worker crushed to death
Two firms have been fined and a company director handed a suspended prison sentence over the death of a worker crushed by falling panes of glass. Tawanda Chamwandayita was killed unloading materials from a shipping container in Birmingham in 2017. Leyton Homes (Perry Barr) Limited and its managing director Jalal...
