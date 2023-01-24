In the last few years New Orleans has seen an explosion in the variety of king cakes one can buy. From Dong Phuong’s Vietnamese style of the desert, to Norma’s Sweets Bakery’s Cuban approach with a guava filling, King Cakes are increasingly taking on new cultural identities. Last weekend, Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber visited The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience and spoke with New Orleanian and baker Serena Deutch, to learn about a new kind of king cake with a Jewish spin.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO