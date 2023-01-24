ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

The Little Book of King Cake brings the story of the iconic carnival dessert to kids

In the last few years New Orleans has seen an explosion in the variety of king cakes one can buy. From Dong Phuong’s Vietnamese style of the desert, to Norma’s Sweets Bakery’s Cuban approach with a guava filling, King Cakes are increasingly taking on new cultural identities. Last weekend, Louisiana Considered’s Alana Schreiber visited The Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience and spoke with New Orleanian and baker Serena Deutch, to learn about a new kind of king cake with a Jewish spin.
Bruce Westerman, LT. Gov. Billy Nungesser

U.S. representative for Arkansas's 4th congressional district Bruce Westerman speaks on several political topics including Kevin McCarthy and natural resource issues. Lt. Gov. of Louisiana Billy Nungesser comments on the upcoming governors election, its candidates, and his decision not to run as well as Washington Mardi Gras.
What the end of Time's Up means for the future of the #MeToo movement

Time’s Up, the anti-harassment group, is shutting down and giving its remaining funding to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. Time’s Up sprung up in the early days of the #MeToo movement and was aimed at protecting women from harassment. But in 2021, two of its leaders resigned after revelations that they helped cover up allegations of sexual harassment against then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

