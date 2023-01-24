Read full article on original website
Related
northbaybusinessjournal.com
North Bay has lots of hotel projects planned, but few under construction
If you’ve been wondering if there are any new hotels in the pipeline for California, including for the North Bay, there are more than 1,300, according to a new report. But of that number, just 114 hotels are under construction. The rest are in the planning stages. If that...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Marin County adopts plan to permit thousands of homes
Marin County supervisors have approved zoning changes to allow 5,197 new residences on 148 sites in unincorporated areas by 2030. The zoning changes are contained in an updated version of the countywide plan's housing element, which the Board of Supervisors adopted Tuesday following a seven-hour public meeting. The county is facing a state mandate to accommodate 3,569 more dwellings over the next eight years.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Winter storms take a toll on North Bay roadways
North Bay counties are still finding out from residents and businesses the extent of wind and rain damage from the series of storms that slammed into California from late December through mid-January, but the repairs needed just to the region’s public infrastructure is expected to be over $30 million.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
California AG reaches settlement with developers of huge Guenoc Valley resort project in Lake County
The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project proposed for southeastern Lake County after winning concessions from developers related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. The settlement moves Lotusland Investment Group and its supporters one step...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers
The largest winery in the country, E. & J. Gallo Winery, is closing its California-based distribution operations, according to the San Francisco Business Times. Brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded the wine company in 1933 in Modesto, and it remains a family-owned business. E. & J. Gallo Winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot Wine and André, as well as non-wine brands such as hard seltzer High Noon and New Amsterdam Vodka. Last year, it became the NFL's official wine sponsor.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Rombauer buys Sonoma Valley vineyard to supply demand for sauvignon blanc
Napa Valley-based Rombauer Vineyards acquired 54 planted vine acres in Sonoma Valley. Price and the seller were not disclosed in the announcement. The property adds to the winery’s nearly 900 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley, and the Sierra Foothills. The...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Construction of Santa Rosa’s $25 million Fountaingrove fire station to start in fall
Construction of Santa Rosa’s new fire station in Fountaingrove could start this fall marking another milestone in the northeastern hillside neighborhood’s long recovery following the 2017 Tubbs Fire. The Santa Rosa City Council on Tuesday approved awarding a contract to local firms Wright Contracting LLC and COAR Design...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes
Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Owners of Napa County's long-neglected Aetna Springs announce reopening plans
A rebirth of the historic Aetna Springs resort in remote, northern Napa County's Pope Valley area could come as soon as 2026. Six Senses Napa Valley announced Tuesday it will welcome guests to the western edge of a 3,000-acre estate that includes the old resort. It is working with Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors "to revitalize this precious jewel in the Napa crown," Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs said in a news release.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Bow N Arrow in Cotati gets new owners
Cotati favorite Bow N Arrow clothing boutique has new owners. Former owner and founder of Bow N Arrow Mercedes Hernandez said she started contemplating leaving the business in January 2022 when she started feeling a disconnect to her business. "I’ve really discovered new passions and I need to explore other...
CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
executivetraveller.com
This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa
Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
AOL Corp
10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California
Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Outlook for Sonoma County shows slower growth more likely than recession, says UCLA economist
Sonoma County appears poised for a period of slower economic growth, as labor woes continue to impact employers, persistent inflation cuts into consumer spending power and interest rate hikes cool the nation’s economy, a top California economist said Thursday. Jerry Nickelsburg, a senior economist and director of the UCLA...
Maxim
One Of Napa’s Most Beautiful Luxury Resorts Is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover
We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.
sfstandard.com
The Dark History of the Eugenics Movement in Northern California Has Chilling Implications for Today
It’s easy to think of eugenics as something that happened far away from us, with ideals alien to our character. Yet Adolf Hitler himself studied—and was inspired by—American laws that prevented the birth of people “injurious to the racial stock.”. Eugenics—the desire to increase qualities deemed...
Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions
(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
bohemian.com
The true tale of how a fairy saved a bunny during a flood
My assignment this week was to write a piece about the monumental storms that packed a wallop in Marin and Sonoma counties, but I needed a break from bad news. Fortunately, I found a heartwarming story about a fairy, a stranded motorist and a bunny on a flooded road during a downpour.
Lake Oroville Water Level Skyrockets After Rain
The water level in California's second-largest reservoir has risen by more than 90 feet in three weeks.
GV Wire
List of California’s Massively Botched Projects Just Got Longer
Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is – or should be – a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
Comments / 0