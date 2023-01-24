We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.

NAPA, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO