northbaybusinessjournal.com

Marin County adopts plan to permit thousands of homes

Marin County supervisors have approved zoning changes to allow 5,197 new residences on 148 sites in unincorporated areas by 2030. The zoning changes are contained in an updated version of the countywide plan's housing element, which the Board of Supervisors adopted Tuesday following a seven-hour public meeting. The county is facing a state mandate to accommodate 3,569 more dwellings over the next eight years.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Winter storms take a toll on North Bay roadways

North Bay counties are still finding out from residents and businesses the extent of wind and rain damage from the series of storms that slammed into California from late December through mid-January, but the repairs needed just to the region’s public infrastructure is expected to be over $30 million.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

California AG reaches settlement with developers of huge Guenoc Valley resort project in Lake County

The California Attorney General’s Office has dropped its objections to the Guenoc Valley ultraluxury resort and residential project proposed for southeastern Lake County after winning concessions from developers related to wildfire risk, evacuation safety and greenhouse gas emissions. The settlement moves Lotusland Investment Group and its supporters one step...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Barefoot Wine distributor to close California sites, lay off Bay Area workers

The largest winery in the country, E. & J. Gallo Winery, is closing its California-based distribution operations, according to the San Francisco Business Times. Brothers Ernest and Julio Gallo founded the wine company in 1933 in Modesto, and it remains a family-owned business. E. & J. Gallo Winery owns popular, low-cost wine brands Barefoot Wine and André, as well as non-wine brands such as hard seltzer High Noon and New Amsterdam Vodka. Last year, it became the NFL's official wine sponsor.
CALIFORNIA STATE
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Rombauer buys Sonoma Valley vineyard to supply demand for sauvignon blanc

Napa Valley-based Rombauer Vineyards acquired 54 planted vine acres in Sonoma Valley. Price and the seller were not disclosed in the announcement. The property adds to the winery’s nearly 900 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, Stags Leap, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley, and the Sierra Foothills. The...
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Napa Valley’s Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company announces staff changes

Jim Lincoln has been named senior vineyard and environmental sustainability manager for Beckstoffer Vineyards Farming Company. This was among several promotions and changes announced by the Napa Valley wine grape grower:. Brian Hoefgen has been promoted to vineyard manager for the Rutherford ranches, and after 32 years with Beckstoffer. Enrique...
NAPA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Owners of Napa County's long-neglected Aetna Springs announce reopening plans

A rebirth of the historic Aetna Springs resort in remote, northern Napa County's Pope Valley area could come as soon as 2026. Six Senses Napa Valley announced Tuesday it will welcome guests to the western edge of a 3,000-acre estate that includes the old resort. It is working with Weller Development Partners and Pegasus Capital Advisors "to revitalize this precious jewel in the Napa crown," Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs said in a news release.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Bow N Arrow in Cotati gets new owners

Cotati favorite Bow N Arrow clothing boutique has new owners. Former owner and founder of Bow N Arrow Mercedes Hernandez said she started contemplating leaving the business in January 2022 when she started feeling a disconnect to her business. "I’ve really discovered new passions and I need to explore other...
COTATI, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KION-TV)- Governor Gavin Newsom said California would begin investigating the farms involved in the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that took the lives of seven farm workers and injured another farm worker. All the victims were Asian and Hispanic migrant workers living on the farm. Governor Newsom met with farm workers The post CA investigating “deplorable” conditions at Half Moon Bay farms following mass shooting appeared first on KION546.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
executivetraveller.com

This new Californian cruise takes you from San Francisco to Napa

Californians with a penchant for cruising have long had to take to the ocean to scratch their itch. However, after some 80 years absence, river boats are now set to be a regular sight in the California Delta once again, with cruises from San Francisco primed to begin next month.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AOL Corp

10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Maxim

One Of Napa’s Most Beautiful Luxury Resorts Is Getting a Multimillion-Dollar Makeover

We checked out the start of Meritage Resort and Spa’s spectacular transformation. Anyone who frequents the Napa Valley knows The Meritage Resort and Spa is one of California wine country’s most esteemed luxury retreats. Now the AAA Four Diamond property is going even more upscale with a multiyear, multimillion-dollar revamp slated for completion in March 2024. Meanwhile the Meritage’s even posher sister resort, formerly known as Vista Colina, has been rebranded as The Grand Reserve at The Meritage with an enhanced menu of luxury services and experiences.
NAPA, CA
FOX40

Evacuation warning issued in Vacaville due to ‘hazardous’ road conditions

(KTXL) — An evacuation warning has been issued in parts of Vacaville due to “hazardous” road conditions from the storms, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Some residents at Acampo mobile home park allowed to return home The sheriff’s office issued an evacuation warning for Gates Canyon Road “above the 2.5-mile […]
VACAVILLE, CA
bohemian.com

The true tale of how a fairy saved a bunny during a flood

My assignment this week was to write a piece about the monumental storms that packed a wallop in Marin and Sonoma counties, but I needed a break from bad news. Fortunately, I found a heartwarming story about a fairy, a stranded motorist and a bunny on a flooded road during a downpour.
