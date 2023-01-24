Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Related
fox56news.com
Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges
Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for the soccer stadium planned...
WKYT 27
Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hattiesburg Man Arrested For Breaking Into High School
On Wednesday, January 25, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual wanted in connection to a commercial burglary investigation. 37-year-old Justin Vanzant, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary in connection to breaking into Hattiesburg High School on January 21, 2023, in the 300 block of North Hutchinson Avenue.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Hattiesburg Police Looking To Identify Suspects Who Vandalized Property
Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who need to be identified in reference to vandalizing property. The two individuals in the video below, spray-painted multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street on Jan. 23. If you can identify the...
Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment
HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
WKYT 27
Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire. They...
Man takes plea deal in deadly shooting outside Fayette Mall in 2020
A man charged with murder in a shooting outside of Fayette Mall in 2020 pled guilty to an amended charge of second degree manslaughter and criminal mischief.
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
WDAM-TV
LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
George County woman arrested for allegedly possessing stolen gun, damaging phone lines
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The George County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a woman who allegedly cut power lines and was caught with a stolen gun in the Rocky Creek Community on Old Mobile Highway early Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from GCSO. 53-year-old Paula Carol Clements, of Lucedale, was booked into […]
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants. The Lexington Fair Housing Council tells us they have been working with one of those tenants, Justin Berry. Berry says he was told to contact the complex’s attorneys about getting compensation...
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
WKYT 27
Veridian Apartments resident claims complex is offering prorated rent in exchange for silence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tenants at Veridian Apartments are still dealing with challenges from December’s deep freeze. Many say they are getting little to no help or answers from the complex and now say they are being given an ultimatum to get their rent prorated for when they couldn’t be in their homes.
WDAM-TV
Person shot, injured during argument in Hub City Sunday night; suspect wanted
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is wanted in connection to a shooting that left one person injured in the city Sunday night. According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, 22-year-old Kenzell Blakely has two active warrants for aggravated assault in connection to the shooting. Moore said officers...
wdrb.com
POLICE: Former Ky. lawmaker John Tilley helped 'unstable' woman to hotel room before alleged rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A woman allegedly raped by John Tilley, the former chair of the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee, told police she blacked out after being given an alcoholic shot by a man she didn’t know at a Lexington bar last April, according to a search warrant affidavit.
WDAM-TV
Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
fox56news.com
'I kill people everywhere I go': Man sentenced for murders in Ohio, New Mexico
The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. ‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for …. The man convicted for four separate murders in two states has now been sentenced to life in prison. Electric night at...
Father accused of shooting son in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
Comments / 1