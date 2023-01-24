ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox56news.com

Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for the soccer stadium planned...
LEXINGTON, KY
WJTV 12

Man sues Jones County sheriff for ‘aggressive’ incident

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man has sued Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin for an alleged aggressive incident that happened on December 31, 2022. The Laurel Leader Call reported 32-year-old Monterian Dotson, of Laurel, claimed Berlin became physically aggressive with him and violated his rights during the incident. Berlin said he was at Lowe’s […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Hattiesburg Man Arrested For Breaking Into High School

On Wednesday, January 25, Hattiesburg Police arrested an individual wanted in connection to a commercial burglary investigation. 37-year-old Justin Vanzant, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and charged with one count of commercial burglary in connection to breaking into Hattiesburg High School on January 21, 2023, in the 300 block of North Hutchinson Avenue.
HATTIESBURG, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Hattiesburg Police Looking To Identify Suspects Who Vandalized Property

Hattiesburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals who need to be identified in reference to vandalizing property. The two individuals in the video below, spray-painted multiple sections of walls in the 200 block of Forrest Street on Jan. 23. If you can identify the...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hattiesburg attorney found guilty of impersonation, harassment

HATTIESURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A Hattiesburg attorney was found guilty of impersonating another person online and harassment via the telephone. Pine Belt News reported Brandon Brooks was convicted of the crimes last week and ordered to pay $3,5000 in restitution to Chris P. Lott. Prosecutors said Brooks used Lott’s name to create a fake account. According […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
CBS 42

Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
WKYT 27

Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WDAM-TV

LPD seeking 2 suspects in Premier shooting incident

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department is seeking two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting investigation. On Saturday at approximately 1:44 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired at the Premier Sports Bar & Grill located at Ellisville Boulevard. While on that scene, the emergency...
LAUREL, MS
WKYT 27

Veridian Apartments files eviction cases after weeks of issues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After weeks of issues, The Veridian Apartment Complex has filed 13 eviction cases on tenants. The Lexington Fair Housing Council tells us they have been working with one of those tenants, Justin Berry. Berry says he was told to contact the complex’s attorneys about getting compensation...
LEXINGTON, KY
WJTV 12

Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
LAUREL, MS
WDAM-TV

Laurel church gives away $50,000 in free groceries

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Families in Jones County are being fed spiritually and physically, thanks to a local church. Bethlehem Community Church in Laurel is wrapping up the final day of its two-night ‘Convoy of Hope’ event. During the Convoy of Hope, any family who attends service either...
LAUREL, MS
WJTV 12

Father accused of shooting son in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
JONES COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy