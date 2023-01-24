Read full article on original website
US IRS Offers Guidelines to Taxpayers For Crypto Income Reporting
United States federal tax laws enforcement agency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has listed a couple of criteria required for crypto income reporting in preparation for 2022 filing. The deadline for filing the 2022 federal income tax return is approaching, hence the need for appropriate reporting. Taking a close look...
Circle Denies Blaming SEC for the Failure of its $9B Merger Deal
Circle, the company behind USD Coin (USDC), the second largest stablecoin by market capitalization USDC, has denied ever blaming the United Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for failure to complete its $9 billion merger agreement that should have seen it go public. The stablecoin issuer’s comment was in response to...
United States SEC Rejects Spot ETF Listing for ARK 21Shares
For the second time in a row, the United States regulator the Securities and Exchange Commission has denied ARK Investment Management and 21Shares approval for their spot Bitcoin (BTC) Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). The regulator has stated that the Cathie Wood-led ARK does not meet the criteria for offering such...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Gryphon to List on the NASDAQ via a Deal to Acquire Akerna Corp
Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm Gryphon Digital Mining has announced that it is going public in an all-stock deal to acquire Akerna Corp. (KERN), the first cannabis compliance company on Nasdaq. According to a release, the privately-owned company said it is purchasing the enterprise software company which will in turn sell...
Banks Reluctance with Cryptocurrency will Affect their Existence: CZ
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion and the collapse of the Terra/LUNA ecosystem, the cryptocurrency industry at large has suffered a series of negative cascading events which has affected confidence in the sector. As such, some traditional financial institutions have proactively reduced their exposure to cryptocurrencies in reaction to the negative events and are going for other alternatives.
Binance, Galaxy Digital and More are Secretly Bidding for Celsius’ Assets
According to information that was leaked and released by cryptocurrency blogger Tiffany Fong, at least five companies put in bids for the assets of Celsius Network, including Binance, Bank To The Future, and Galaxy Digital. Fong, an observer of Celsius developments, has revealed documents that “detail the bids on Celsius...
Moody’s to Launch Stablecoin Reserve Attestation Scoring System
Moody’s is working on a scoring system for stablecoins which will rate them based on their reserve’s quality of attestation. Usually, such attestations are conducted to ascertain a company’s statement claim and are most time, performed by a third party. According to a Bloomberg report, Moody’s score system will confirm the health status of the reserve backing about 20 stablecoins.
U.S. Institutional Investors Camp Around BTC Rally
A research report from Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm Matrixport shows that institutional investors in the United States were responsible for 85% of Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. This information from Matrixport explains how much effort institutional investors are putting into the continuity of the crypto industry. At the time of this writing, the BTC market price was almost at $23,000.
Fed Rejects Custodial Bank’s Bid to Join the Federal Reserve System
The failure of Custodia Bank to meet up with the expected and necessary laws of the Federal Reserve System has caused its denial to become a member of the Reserve system by the United States Federal Reserve Board. According to a release on January 27, the denial was a result...
Core Scientific Raises $500M from BlackRock and Others
According to a court document accessed by Bloomberg, BlackRock and a number of other well-known investors facilitated the cryptocurrency mining company, Core Scientific, with a loan of about $500 million by acquiring its secured convertible notes. Ibex Investors was the main source of funding, as it bought convertible notes worth...
Argo Blockchain Faced With Lawsuit For Misleading Investors
A joint class action lawsuit has been filed against embattled cryptocurrency mining platform Argo Blockchain by its investors who purchased the Company’s American Depository Shares (ADSs). Argo Block Blockchain is being accused of making false and misleading statements during its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2021. As per...
Mango Labs Indicts Avraham Eisenberg For Mango Market $116M Exploit
For the fourth time, Avraham Eisenberg, the hacker behind the $116 million exploit on Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol Mango Markets, has been sued. This time around, Mango Labs which is the company behind Mango Market filed a lawsuit against the fraudulent crypto trader in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York and is asking for $47 million in damages.
Tesla Did Not Sell Bitcoin in Q4 2022
Tesla, owned by billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, presented its fourth-quarter results report, which showed that the company had not changed its Bitcoin holdings and still had $184 million worth of the cryptocurrency on hand. In its Q4 results report on Jan. 25, Tesla revealed that, despite the market instability, it...
