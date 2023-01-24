Read full article on original website
Related
thecoinrise.com
Moonbirds Founder Kevin Rose Lose NFTs Worth $1.1M to Hackers
Uninformed cryptocurrency users are not the only ones falling victim to fraudulent attacks, seasoned founders and creators like Kevin Rose, who is the co-founder of Moonbirds have also fallen prey. The Non-fungible token (NFT) collection founder attested to the fact that his Ethereum (ETH) wallet has been exploited and more than $1.1 million worth of his NFTs have been stolen.
thecoinrise.com
‘Blockchain Bandit’ Starts Moving Stolen Funds – Chainalysis
American blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis has confirmed the movement of funds stolen by Blockchain Bandit, a cybergang notorious for siphoning digital assets from wallets with vulnerable private keys. Since 2016 when the hackers terminated their six-year-long thieving spree which accumulated a total of $90 million for them, this is the first time that the loot is being transferred.
thecoinrise.com
Banks Reluctance with Cryptocurrency will Affect their Existence: CZ
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion and the collapse of the Terra/LUNA ecosystem, the cryptocurrency industry at large has suffered a series of negative cascading events which has affected confidence in the sector. As such, some traditional financial institutions have proactively reduced their exposure to cryptocurrencies in reaction to the negative events and are going for other alternatives.
thecoinrise.com
Azuki’s Twitter Account Hacked, Over $750k Stolen in 30 Minutes
On January 27, the Twitter account of the well-known nonfungible token (NFT) project Azuki was breached by hackers using a fraudulent link that appeared to be a virtual land mint. In less than 30 minutes after these fraudulent links were tweeted, hackers grabbed $751,321.80 in USDC from a single wallet....
thecoinrise.com
Binance, Galaxy Digital and More are Secretly Bidding for Celsius’ Assets
According to information that was leaked and released by cryptocurrency blogger Tiffany Fong, at least five companies put in bids for the assets of Celsius Network, including Binance, Bank To The Future, and Galaxy Digital. Fong, an observer of Celsius developments, has revealed documents that “detail the bids on Celsius...
thecoinrise.com
U.S. Institutional Investors Camp Around BTC Rally
A research report from Singapore-based crypto investment and lending firm Matrixport shows that institutional investors in the United States were responsible for 85% of Bitcoin (BTC) purchases. This information from Matrixport explains how much effort institutional investors are putting into the continuity of the crypto industry. At the time of this writing, the BTC market price was almost at $23,000.
thecoinrise.com
Arkham Intelligence Inks New Partnership With Polygon
Blockchain analytic startup Arkham Intelligence has announced its latest partnership with Polygon as part of the building blocks of its vision for ‘Total Crypto Intelligence’. With this collaboration, users can keep records on its chain by tracking, monitoring, and identifying wallets. Markedly, this is the second chain that...
thecoinrise.com
Argo Blockchain Faced With Lawsuit For Misleading Investors
A joint class action lawsuit has been filed against embattled cryptocurrency mining platform Argo Blockchain by its investors who purchased the Company’s American Depository Shares (ADSs). Argo Block Blockchain is being accused of making false and misleading statements during its initial public offering (IPO) in September 2021. As per...
thecoinrise.com
Djed Stablecoin Taps Listing Support on Two Cardano Exchanges
MinSwap and MuesliSwap decentralized exchanges (DEXs) built on the Cardano blockchain have announced intentions to list the soon-to-be-launched Djed stablecoin. The exchanges’ support also extends to Djed’s Reserve Coin known as Shen. The Djed stablecoin is set to launch next week, after which it will be included in...
thecoinrise.com
Amazon Prepares to Launch New Gaming Initiative This Spring
Amazon, one of the world’s most popular online retailers, plans to launch an NFT gaming initiative in April. The new initiative will be the company’s first foray into the cryptocurrency space. Blockworks broke the story on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the situation. A number of insiders told...
Comments / 0