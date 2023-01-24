Read full article on original website
Related
KAKE TV
Deputies wounded in Dodge City shootout identified
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The three law enforcement officers wounded in a shootout in southwest Kansas have been identified. The shootout happened Monday in Dodge City when deputies tried to stop a driver wanted in a double homicide in Phoenix. The Ford County Sheriff identified deputies Brandon Hornback and...
Suspect killed, 3 deputies wounded in Kansas firefight
A wanted man was killed and three deputies were wounded Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire in western Kansas, authorities say.
Last hospitalized deputy from Dodge City officer-involved shooting released
The last hospitalized deputy from the Dodge City officer-involved shooting was released Wednesday.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix double homicide suspect shot and killed in Kansas during shootout with deputies
PHOENIX - A double homicide suspect out of Phoenix was found in Kansas by authorities and was killed in a shootout, police said. The suspect allegedly killed Cameron Brown, 28, and Asya Rose Ribble, 27, on Jan. 22 around 1 p.m. near 51st Avenue and Warner Street. Their small children were found safe inside the home.
WIBW
Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas
GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
kfdi.com
Suspect killed, 3 deputies hurt in Dodge City shooting
A suspect is dead and three deputies are hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City. The suspect was later identified as a man wanted for a double homicide in Arizona. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, this began when a wanted person was spotted in Clark County, around...
Controlled power outage scheduled for part of Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Victory Electric will shut off power along Front Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue and along the east side of 2nd Avenue from Front Street to Gunsmoke Street tonight. The controlled outage will take place tonight from midnight to 2 a.m. Victory says the controlled outage will ensure that […]
KAKE TV
3 Kansas deputies shot, suspect dead after pursuit ends in Dodge City
DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Three sheriff's deputies were wounded and a suspect has died following a shootout in Dodge City on Monday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a Clark County deputy spotted a wanted suspect and when the deputy attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle, he fled. Deputies pursued the suspect heading north toward Dodge City.
Kansas Bureau of Investigation identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified the man killed in an officer-involved shooting as Leroy Malone.
Witnesses react to Dodge City officer-involved shooting
On Monday, many people witnessed the officer-involved shooting in Dodge City that killed one person and injured five others.
Garden City police warn of fentanyl overdoses
The department says over the past several weeks, first responders have been called out to numerous presumed fentanyl-related overdoses in Garden City and Finney County.
Comments / 0