Dodge City, KS

KAKE TV

Deputies wounded in Dodge City shootout identified

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - The three law enforcement officers wounded in a shootout in southwest Kansas have been identified. The shootout happened Monday in Dodge City when deputies tried to stop a driver wanted in a double homicide in Phoenix. The Ford County Sheriff identified deputies Brandon Hornback and...
WIBW

Two passengers hospitalized after collision in Southwest Kansas

GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.
kfdi.com

Suspect killed, 3 deputies hurt in Dodge City shooting

A suspect is dead and three deputies are hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Dodge City. The suspect was later identified as a man wanted for a double homicide in Arizona. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, this began when a wanted person was spotted in Clark County, around...
KSN News

Controlled power outage scheduled for part of Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Victory Electric will shut off power along Front Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue and along the east side of 2nd Avenue from Front Street to Gunsmoke Street tonight. The controlled outage will take place tonight from midnight to 2 a.m. Victory says the controlled outage will ensure that […]
KAKE TV

3 Kansas deputies shot, suspect dead after pursuit ends in Dodge City

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KAKE) - Three sheriff's deputies were wounded and a suspect has died following a shootout in Dodge City on Monday morning. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a Clark County deputy spotted a wanted suspect and when the deputy attempted to stop the suspect's vehicle, he fled. Deputies pursued the suspect heading north toward Dodge City.
