GRAY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas visitors were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in was hit by another out-of-state visitor on a Southwest Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, emergency crews were called to the U.S.-56/K-23 junction in Gray Co. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision.

GRAY COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO