6A prep athlete spotlight: West Linn’s Adrian Mosley reaching new heights after overcoming adversity

West Linn’s Adrian Mosley is enjoying his time while playing in his first and only basketball season with the Lions. The senior guard, who transferred from the Grant Generals, is playing for a team that is on fire. The Lions (15-1, 1-0 in Three Rivers League) are ranked No. 1 in The Oregonian/OregonLive’s current power rankings. They are ranked No. 3 in the country according to USA Today.
