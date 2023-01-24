ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmonds, WA

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
Mountlake Terrace PD puts modern spin on bike patrol program

The Mountlake Terrace Police Department is rebooting the bicycle patrol program, with a modern spin. Bicycle patrol in Mountlake Terrace has been around since the 1990s, but due to a number of factors, the program was suspended nearly a decade ago. The Mountlake Terrace City Council approved bringing it back as part of the city’s 2023-24 biennial budget.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
WSU hosting free repair café in Lynnwood Jan. 28

Washington State University’s Sustainable Community Stewards are hosting a repair café Saturday, Jan. 28 in Lynnwood. Items they may be able to help community members with include vacuums, lamps, bikes, jewelry and some electronics. If additional parts are needed, volunteers can teach owners how to order the part...
LYNNWOOD, WA
Submissions open Feb. 1 for EPIC Writing Contest

The Edmonds-based 10th annual EPIC Group Writers Writing Contest will be open for submissions Feb. 1 through midnight on Saturday, April 8. Submissions are welcome in the following categories:. Prose (fiction or non-fiction) – adults and students grades 8-12 Poetry – Adults and students grades 8-12 Portions of...
Mountlake Terrace Elementary teacher committed to teaching students about salmon

Mari Knowles, a fourth-grade teacher at Mountlake Terrace Elementary School, will be participating in the Salmon in Schools program for her 20th year. Each year, Knowles requests a permit from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife to raise 200 coho salmon eggs into fry. Once the permit is issued, Jim Siscel, Salmon in Schools area coordinator, picks up the coho eggs from the Issaquah Salmon Hatchery and brings them to Mountlake Terrace Elementary School.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Jan. 19-25, 2023

22800 block 44th Avenue West: A woman said her bank notified her of two fraudulent withdrawals connected to an ATM machine in the QFC. The victim said she had used the ATM a week prior and believed that someone used a credit card skimmer to get her Information. She also said the store told her they had other instances of fraudulent acctivitiy and planned to shut down the ATM until further notice.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
Prep girls basketball: Royals edge Hawks in spirited rivalry game

Now in her third season playing for the Lynnwood Royals, Aniya Hooker knows all about rivalry games. Clashes between teams within the Edmonds School District can bring bigger crowds and more intensity and, for Hooker, a deeper desire to excel. Feeding off the atmosphere inside the Mountlake Terrace High School...
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
High school football player scores big for local veterans

Readers may remember our story last summer about Edmonds-Woodway High School defensive linebacker Moses “Mojo” Martin and his innovative plan to turn his football accomplishments into much-needed support for the Heroes’ Café program for local veterans. The idea — hatched by Mojo and his dad Earl...
LYNNWOOD, WA

