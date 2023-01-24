Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
susquehannastyle.com
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Schuylkill Haven man. Ronald G. Sticker, 42, with a last known address of 208 Dock Street, in Schuylkill Haven, is wanted for two active bench warrants. Sticker is also declared...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries in Mahanoy crash
MAHANOY CITY – No one was hurt when a sedan struck two parked cars on Railroad Street here early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2am Saturday in the 300 block of West Railroad Street. Mahanoy City Police said a Chevrolet Malibu, headed west on Railroad Street, struck a...
Retired 7-term GOP Pa. House member dies on 69th birthday
WILLIAMSPORT – Former Republican state Rep. Garth Everett, who served in the House from 2007 to 2020, died Saturday in Williamsport on his 69th birthday. The Lycoming County resident represented the 84th District that was comprised of all the county (except greater Williamsport) and part of Union County. He chose not to seek re-election in 2020.
skooknews.com
One Flown After Crash near Pine Grove
PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP - According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven, the single vehicle crash occurred on Tuesday, January 24th, 2023, around 3:10pm in the 100 Block of Pleasant Valley Road/Route 443, just north of Hallton Road. Troopers say Mary Schneck, 75, of Pine Grove was traveling west...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Shots fired at vehicle near Orwigsburg
NORTH MANHEIM TWP. – State Police at Schuylkill Haven are investigating an apparent road rage incident south of the mountain. Troopers said the incident happened around 6pm Friday in the area of The Freeze on Route 61 South. The victim was headed southbound when an altercation occurred with another...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Football Scholar Athletes Named
The 2022-2023 Schuylkill County Football Scholar Athletes have been named. Every school year, the Schuylkill Chapter No. 25 of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame holds their annual scholar athlete banquet. This year's list marks the 62nd anniversary of the Schuylkill Chapter 25 Scholar Athlete program. Each...
Chester County Home to 20 of the Top 100 Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania
Third-graders at Devon Elementary School are studying the Inuit people. Chester County is home to 20 of the Top 100 public elementary schools in Pennsylvania, according to new rankings recently released by Niche.com. To determine the rankings for its list of the 2023 Best Public Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche.com...
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election
Pennsylvania voters in the 27th Senatorial District will head to the polls for a special election to decide who will fill a state Senate seat vacated by a Republican lawmaker last year. The post What to know about this week’s 27th Senatorial District special election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Mileto's opens second location in Montoursville
Montoursville, Pa. — A popular Newberry sub shop is opening a second location in Montoursville. Mileto's on Broad will open at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30 at 1244 Broad Street. A Facebook post made on Friday noted the shop will start out serving cold subs, cauliflower and broccoli sandwich thins with cold meat, and alcohol. "We are installing our grill, fryers and ovens as quickly as humanly possible!" the post said. ...
WFMZ-TV Online
Barn catches fire in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire destroyed a barn early Friday morning in Lycoming County, and investigators say this blaze follows two other fires on properties owned by the same person. Flames broke out just before 3 a.m. along Route 973 in Hepburn Township, near Jersey Shore. Officials were...
UPMC Primary Care Montgomery welcomes new physician
Montgomery, Pa. — Amy Sudol, MD, is joining Dr. Steven Barrows at UPMC Primary Care in Montgomery. Dr. Sudol received her medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Scranton and completed her residency in internal medicine with Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. “Internal medicine focuses exclusively on adult medicine and is a specialty that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases not requiring surgery,” explained Jennifer Small, administrative director, UPMC Primary Care in North Central Pa. “Dr. Sudol will be a great addition to our team in Montgomery to help support and build relationships with patients while providing excellent care.” UPMC Primary Care is located at 45 Park Dr., Rt. 405, Montgomery. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Sudol, call (570) 515-0952.
Water main break in Schuylkill County prompts water boil advisory
MINERSVILLE, Pa. — Some Schuylkill County residents are asked to boil their water after a water main break on Friday. The 12-inch water main on the Pottsville Minersville Highway impacts people living in the Marlin and West Terrace areas. The main has since been fixed, but the Minersville Water...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries in Gold Star crash
WEST MAHANOY TWP. – No one was hurt when two vehicles collided on a snow-covered Gold Star Highway Friday morning. State Police at Frackville said the crash happened around 4:30am about a quarter mile north of the Gilberton ramp. Troopers said Gene Allvord, 59, of Gilberton, was headed south...
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 1/30/23
PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.. Ruscombmanor Twp. on PA 12/PA 73 Intersection for Utility work being done by a Local Utility. Lane...
