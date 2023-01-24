Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
yourerie
Inland Forecast
Ring the bells: Family celebrates son’s recovery …. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son's recovery from leukemia at Peak n' Peak. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police traffic …. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police traffic stop (1) Tyre Nichols Video : Surveillance camera captures …. Tyre Nichols Video...
One dead after two-car crash in Fairview Township
UPDATE: This story has been updated to include the name of the crash victim. One man has died after a two-vehicle crash in Fairview Township. The accident happened early Wednesday Jan. 25 afternoon at Route 5 (West Lake Road) and Beach Road. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, a 52-year-old Springfield Township man was […]
yourerie
Car strikes transformer on Asbury Road near airport
Car strikes transformer on Asbury Road near airport. Car strikes transformer on Asbury Road near airport. Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after …. Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after attack. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution …. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use...
explore venango
Four Individuals Arrested on Drug Charges Following Incident at Cranberry Sheetz
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Four individuals are facing drug charges and other offenses following an incident at Sheetz in Cranberry Township. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Brittani Faith Scott, of Marion Center; 42-year-old Jay Peter Miller, of Pittsburgh; 37-year-old Steven Christopher Forsell, of Oil City; and 43-year-old Aaron Craig Spanik, of Blandburg.
yourerie
Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather
Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter …. Erie shelter struggling with overpopulation, winter weather. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son’s recovery …. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son's recovery from leukemia at Peak n' Peak. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police traffic …. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Selling Shed That Did Not Belong to Him
CORNPLANTER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man allegedly sold a shed in Cornplanter Township that did not belong to him. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 58-year-old Ronald Anthony Harkless, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, January 20.
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
yourerie
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week
State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. State Street business reflects on success from Erie …. State Street business reflects on success from Erie Restaurant Week. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son’s recovery …. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son's recovery from leukemia at Peak n'...
erienewsnow.com
New Convenience Store Opens on Erie's West Side
A new business joined Erie's West side Thursday morning. KT Mart, a convenience store named after the owner parents held their ribbon cutting. Located at 351 West 26th St., the owner is excited to fill the need in that neighborhood. "Residents are really excited, they are really welcoming it seems...
yourerie
Loving Giving Local: Shriners Childrens Erie
Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after …. Salman Rushdie releasing new book six months after attack. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution …. City officials, PennDOT urge drivers to use caution after several accidents. After the Flush: Recovering energy and nutrients …. After the Flush: Recovering...
Erie man sentenced for 2021 attempted murder
An Erie man could spend the next 20 to 40 years in jail from an attempted murder shooting from two years ago. That was the sentence handed down today from Judge Jamie Mead in the case against 50-year-old Orguna Sanders for a 2021 shooting in the 300 block of West 2nd Street. The shooting left […]
yourerie
Will Erie have a shortage of candy for Valentine’s Day?
Will Erie have a shortage of candy for Valentine’s …. Will Erie have a shortage of candy for Valentine’s Day?. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son’s recovery …. Ring the bells: Family celebrates son's recovery from leukemia at Peak n' Peak. Tyre Nichols Video: Initial Memphis Police...
yourerie
Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year
Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year. Erie County Council holds first meeting of the year. Erie Art Museum and Gannon University announce new …. Erie Art Museum and Gannon University announce new partnership. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing. Computer issues lead to casino temporarily closing.
yourerie
Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development
Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development. Erie Port Authority hires new executive director …. Erie Port Authority hires new executive director with 20+ years in economic development. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana …. Changes proposed to Pennsylvania medical marijuana program. Wild Stuff:...
yourerie
Erie chocolatier facing supply chain issues; overstocking supplies ahead of Valentines Day
Erie chocolatier facing supply chain issues; overstocking supplies ahead of Valentines Day. Erie chocolatier facing supply chain issues; overstocking …. Erie chocolatier facing supply chain issues; overstocking supplies ahead of Valentines Day. Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants …. Republicans introduced an immigration bill that would allow border authorities...
yourerie
Name a cockroach at the Erie Zoo after your loved one, or ex, for Valentine’s Day
Name a cockroach at the Erie Zoo after your loved one, or ex, for Valentine’s Day. Name a cockroach at the Erie Zoo after your loved …. Name a cockroach at the Erie Zoo after your loved one, or ex, for Valentine’s Day. Alex Murdaugh arrives for day...
yourerie
Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'
Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'. Tyre Nichols’ mother: ‘No mother should have to go …. Tyre Nichols' mother: 'No mother should have to go through what I'm going through now'. Republicans introduce bill to deny undocumented migrants …
Missing Crawford County woman found deceased
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police have reported that Kelli Mead, a missing Crawford County woman, has been found deceased. Mead, 41, of Conneautville Borough had last been seen at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Embassy Health Care in West Mead Township, where she worked. PSP announced a missing person search mid-afternoon on Dec. […]
Comments / 0