Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Watch George Clooney's Impressive Glow-Up Throughout the Years
If there's anyone around here that knows a thing or two about a glow-up, it's George Clooney. The actor was one of several who stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week for its 20th anniversary, reminiscing on the history of the series and recreating their entrances as guests on the very first episode.
‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin
The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Clayton News Daily
Anne Hathaway Is Going Viral on TikTok for Her Night Out Dance Moves
If you're in the market for a new dancing partner, Anne Hathaway may be your girl. The actress was caught dancing the night away by a TikToker going by the username Kerrosene. The user uploaded a clip of the moment to the social media platform yesterday, Jan. 26, featuring Hathaway in the background singing and dancing along to "Lady Marmalade."
‘Gilmore Girls’: 3 Off-Screen Storylines That We Would Have Loved to See Happen On-Screen
'Gilmore Girls' showrunner, Amy Sherman-Palladino, opted to keep some big events off-screen. While we are largely OK with it, these three storylines deserved an on-screen conclusion.
TV tonight: the charming Welsh valley that won a miraculous £3.7m
Meet the residents of a hard up community that shared a windfall. Plus: the story of hip-hop continues. Here’s what to watch this evening
Clayton News Daily
Fans Side With 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant About Misleading Categories
Wheel of Fortune is, once again, drawing scrutiny from fans after a contestant pointed out a discrepancy in the beloved game show's categories and questions/answers appropriately matching up. On a Jan. 26, 2023, episode of the broadcast, Ben of California pointed out that he "wouldn't consider jogging fun and games"...
Comments / 0