106.3 The Buzz

What in the Hell is Going on at the Dallas Zoo? Someone Intentionally Killed One of the Animals

The Dallas Zoo has been in the news A LOT the past few weeks and something weird is definitely going on at the property. About two weeks ago, the Dallas Zoo was in the news for one of the leopards just getting out of it's enclosure. After an investigation, it appears someone intentionally cut a tear in the enclosure so that the animal could escape. That is bad having a dangerous animal that could potentially escape the zoo grounds and harm innocent folks in Dallas. Thankfully the animal was eventually found(About eight hours after it was reported missing).
106.3 The Buzz

106.3 The Buzz

