Heads Up, These Are The Most Dangerous Animals You’ll Find In Minnesota

The state of Minnesota is the land of 10,000 lakes and also a variety of landscapes from the plains, farmland, and forests with that comes a huge variety of wildlife. Thankfully most of these animals are harmless and shy away from humans. But there are some animals that you need to stay away from at all costs, except one which many of us have in our homes. According to journeytheglobe.com these are some of the most dangerous animals in Minnesota.
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023

Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations

Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
Only Three States Have Better Teeth Than We Do Minnesota

When it comes to having great teeth and dental health in general, you can't do much better than here in Minnesota. We're used to being ranked near the top of the heap for many things here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, right? We DO enjoy a very high quality of life here in the North Star State. And, now you can add teeth to that list. Because a new survey says Minnesotans have some of the best teeth in the entire U. S. of A.
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
Where Is The Best Golf Course In Iowa?

There is more than corn, pork, tulips, and politics in Iowa. On the fun side, you can ride your bike across the state each year border to border alongside a few thousand people. You could also tour the bridges of Madison County. Both, are fun things to do. Some of...
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest

The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
Yes… Snow Fleas Are Real And In Iowa

Hopefully, this story doesn't make you feel too itchy, but I learned something new, and I don't want to be the only one who suffers from this knowledge. Fun Fact: Snow fleas are a thing, and if it snows where you live, there is a chance you just might run into them. Good news though... they aren't nearly as bad as real fleas.
20 Items Kids in Minnesota and Iowa LOVE Putting Up Their Noses

20 Items Kids in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin LOVE Putting Up Their Noses. "Mom, Quinn put a pea up his nose!" That was a memory that popped up for me on Facebook the other day. Why I posted it on Facebook years ago, I have no idea, but I'm glad I did. I forgot what life was like for a bit as I was navigating 3 little kids and trying to function on about 2 hours of very interrupted sleep every night. #MomLife is fun.
Watch Adorable Video of Otter Life In Northern Minnesota

So much wildlife! I've never been curious before of what an Otter does...until now! This amazing video shows a family of Otters living their absolute best life. I always thought that Otters were typically just sort of hanging out on their own; swimming around in ponds and weren't very social creatures. This group of Otters could form a club! I'm amazed at their behaviors and how much they stick together.
Minnesota Gov. Walz Looking For a New Place to Live

Got some extra room at your place? Minnesota Governor Walz could be calling. One of the perks of being elected governor here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes is getting to live in the Governor's Mansion in Saint Paul while you're in office. Well, according to the Minnesota Historical Society (MHS), it's officially called the Minnesota Governor's Residence and is also known as the Executive Mansion.
Rochester, MN
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota.

