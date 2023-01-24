ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL announces Carl Cheffers as Super Bowl LVII referee

By Doug Farrar
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
If the Kansas City Chiefs get past the Cincinnati Bengals to make it to Super Bowl LVII, Kansas City super-defensive lineman Chris Jones might want to be very, very careful when going after either Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, or San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy.

Why? Because on Tuesday, the NFL announced that Carl Cheffers will be the referee for the big game this time around.

Let’s go back to the Chiefs’ Week 5 30-29 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, in which Jones was busted for a roughing the passer penalty that — like most roughing the passer penalties — didn’t make a lot of sense in the moment.

The call negated the sack, and the Chiefs’ fumble recovery. Reaction was swift, and severe. Cheffers and his crew were serenaded with boos throughout the rest of the game, which seemed to make Cheffers a bit uneasy as the game progressed.

Everybody from FOX Sports analyst and former NFL VP of Officiating Mike Pereira, to Dallas Cowboys pass-rushing star Micah Parsons, to occasional NFL analyst and full-time conservative pundit Tony Dungy were in agreement in their disagreement.

It didn’t help that Cheffers couldn’t even get Jones’ number right when he called the “penalty.”

Make what you will of the NFL’s insistence that officials are rewarded with the biggest games for their top performances… we’ve all seen how that works out. That said, Cheffers is just one of a number of officials who have seriously underperformed in the 2022 season, so maybe this is a case of the best of the worst?

