Chris Stapleton, Babyface, Sheryl Lee Ralph to perform prior to Super Bowl LVII

By Barry Werner
 4 days ago
The national anthem will have a country music flavor prior to Super Bowl LVII. The NFL revealed on Tuesday that Chris Stapleton will perform the anthem before its championship game on Feb. 12.

Stapleton follows other country singers singing the anthem for football’s biggest night. In 2022, Mickey Guyton performed A year earlier, superstar Eric Church was joined by R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan.

Other country artists who have performed the anthem since 2000 are Faith Hill (2000), the Chicks (2003), Carrie Underwood (2010), and Luke Bryan (2017).

Stapleton was named the 2022 CMA Male Vocalist of the Year in November.

Additionally, “America the Beautiful” will be sung by Babyface.

This year’s Super Bowl will take place in Glendale, Az.

A “60 Minutes” profile of Stapleton from last year.

