Read full article on original website
Related
teslarati.com
Ideanomics acquires EV truck manufacturer VIA Motors
VIA Motors, a commercial electric truck manufacturer, has been acquired by global EV company Ideanomics. Ideanomics has been on a tear over the past two years, acquiring electric vehicle startups producing motorcycles, tractors, and electric delivery vans, all part of its mission to electrify mobility globally. Now, Ideanomics has acquired VIA Motors, an American commercial electric truck manufacturer that will be working to introduce its first vehicle and potentially license its hardware in the near future.
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
teslarati.com
Mercedes-Benz DRIVE PILOT gains first U.S. approval for Level 3 system
Mercedes-Benz has officially received certification to operate its SAE Level 3 autonomous driving system, DRIVE PILOT, in Nevada, making it the first brand to do so in the United States. Mercedes first launched its DRIVE PILOT system at the end of 2021. Then they began shipping vehicles with the capability...
teslarati.com
Tesla shareholder sells home to load up on stock, and it’s already paying off
Tesla shareholders are a rare breed, sometimes putting almost everything, and we mean everything, on the line in hopes of striking it big and making major waves in their own portfolios. Jason DeBolt is one of those shareholders. DeBolt, a shareholder since March 26, 2013, sold his home and bought...
teslarati.com
Elon Musk says Tesla’s competition can’t be seen with a telescope, but the company admits Chinese EV makers are ‘scary’
Tesla has been head and shoulders above competitors in the electric vehicle field for some time due to its maturity as a company and expertise in EV engineering. The fact that very few companies can say they have been developing electric vehicles for as long as Tesla has is where the company’s true advantage lies.
teslarati.com
New York City pushes Uber & Lyft fleets to be zero-emissions by 2030
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that Uber and Lyft will be required to have a zero-emissions fleet by 2030 during his State of the City speech on Thursday. The plans are expected to affect the estimated 100,000 for-hire vehicles operating within the city. Mayor Adams noted in his...
teslarati.com
Tesla Van, revised Cybertruck, Tesla Boat — Here’s what could be coming
Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the company’s most recent Earnings Call on Wednesday that the automaker has “other products” being developed. Of course, Musk did not shed any detail on them, but based on what the company might need, and what others have said in the past, we have an idea of what they could be.
teslarati.com
Tesla Model 3 emerges as track monster after Pikes Peak crash
Unplugged Performance has turned its crashed Tesla Model 3 into the most aerodynamically aggressive Tesla ever created. Watching the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 crash at the Pikes Peak hill climb was devastating. Not only because of the potential for injury to the driver, but also for all of the lost progress on what had been one of UP’s most successful track toys. But from that fire, that same Model 3 has emerged as the “Bionic Phoenix.” With potentially the most aggressive aerodynamics package a Tesla has ever been adorned with, it is ready to take on anything.
Comments / 0