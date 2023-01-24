ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
teslarati.com

Ideanomics acquires EV truck manufacturer VIA Motors

VIA Motors, a commercial electric truck manufacturer, has been acquired by global EV company Ideanomics. Ideanomics has been on a tear over the past two years, acquiring electric vehicle startups producing motorcycles, tractors, and electric delivery vans, all part of its mission to electrify mobility globally. Now, Ideanomics has acquired VIA Motors, an American commercial electric truck manufacturer that will be working to introduce its first vehicle and potentially license its hardware in the near future.
teslarati.com

Mercedes-Benz DRIVE PILOT gains first U.S. approval for Level 3 system

Mercedes-Benz has officially received certification to operate its SAE Level 3 autonomous driving system, DRIVE PILOT, in Nevada, making it the first brand to do so in the United States. Mercedes first launched its DRIVE PILOT system at the end of 2021. Then they began shipping vehicles with the capability...
NEVADA STATE
teslarati.com

Tesla Van, revised Cybertruck, Tesla Boat — Here’s what could be coming

Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed during the company’s most recent Earnings Call on Wednesday that the automaker has “other products” being developed. Of course, Musk did not shed any detail on them, but based on what the company might need, and what others have said in the past, we have an idea of what they could be.
teslarati.com

Tesla Model 3 emerges as track monster after Pikes Peak crash

Unplugged Performance has turned its crashed Tesla Model 3 into the most aerodynamically aggressive Tesla ever created. Watching the Unplugged Performance Tesla Model 3 crash at the Pikes Peak hill climb was devastating. Not only because of the potential for injury to the driver, but also for all of the lost progress on what had been one of UP’s most successful track toys. But from that fire, that same Model 3 has emerged as the “Bionic Phoenix.” With potentially the most aggressive aerodynamics package a Tesla has ever been adorned with, it is ready to take on anything.

Comments / 0

Community Policy