Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
Harkless scores 18 points, UNLV beats Nevada 68-62
LAS VEGAS — Led by Elijah Harkless’ 18 points, the UNLV Rebels defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack 68-62. The Rebels moved to 14-7 with the victory and the Wolf Pack dropped to 16-6. Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is...
Tracking brutal cold today with light freezing drizzle possible
TODAY: Conditions will be drastically different than the start of the weekend with morning temperatures in the teens. Some folks in northeastern Missouri saw light ice accumulation overnight but no road impacts are expected Sunday. Highs today remain below freezing thanks to cloudy skies and wind chills will be in the teens through the afternoon. Low clouds could produce light freezing drizzle in a line from the Lake to Mexico and areas southeastward today.
Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week
TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
