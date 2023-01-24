ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria County, TX

Two teens found with stolen items

VICTORIA, Texas - On Saturday, January 28 around 8:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson to investigate a shots fired call. Officers got a notice from the 911 call center about two people in the parking lot trying to break into vehicles. Residents confronted the two suspects. That's when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the residents before running off.
Victoria Police takes four people into custody

VICTORIA, Texas - On Thursday afternoon, Victoria police took four people into custody at a home in the 3700 block of Greenwood Drive. The three suspects were 21-year-old Micheal Williams, 17-year-old Ethan Arguellez, and 18-year-old Estevan Silvas. They face charges including marijuana possession, theft, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Cuero officer placed on administrative duties after suspect shooting death

A Cuero police officer has been placed on administrative duties until an investigation can be conducted into a shooting which took place Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street. Officers responded to the area at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance with a firearm...
