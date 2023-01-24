Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Loud 'boom' sound heard Saturday afternoon was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite
VICTORIA, Texas - A loud 'boom' that was heard Saturday afternoon around 1:20 p.m. was someone trying to destroy some Tannerite, this according to the Victoria Police Department. VPD also said it is nothing to be concerned about. Tannerite is a brand of explosive targets used for firearms practice and...
crossroadstoday.com
DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will hold press conference at 9 a.m. Monday, January 30 on cybersecurity crime
CUERO, Texas - DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler will conduct a press conference at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 30 in the conference room on the second floor of the 2012 County Annex at 102 North Clinton Street in Cuero. County officials have an update on the June 2022 cybersecurity...
crossroadstoday.com
One man missing and another injured in boating accident near Port O'Connor
PORT O'CONNOR, Texas - The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office confirmed that 2 men were involved in a boating accident Friday. Their boat struck a large barge, with a call coming in around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. One man was taken to the hospital with injuries and another man is still...
crossroadstoday.com
Two teens found with stolen items
VICTORIA, Texas - On Saturday, January 28 around 8:30 p.m., Victoria Police Department officers responded to the 2400 block of North Ben Wilson to investigate a shots fired call. Officers got a notice from the 911 call center about two people in the parking lot trying to break into vehicles. Residents confronted the two suspects. That's when one of the suspects pointed a handgun at the residents before running off.
crossroadstoday.com
Victoria Police takes four people into custody
VICTORIA, Texas - On Thursday afternoon, Victoria police took four people into custody at a home in the 3700 block of Greenwood Drive. The three suspects were 21-year-old Micheal Williams, 17-year-old Ethan Arguellez, and 18-year-old Estevan Silvas. They face charges including marijuana possession, theft, and engaging in organized criminal activity.
Gonzales Inquirer
Cuero officer placed on administrative duties after suspect shooting death
A Cuero police officer has been placed on administrative duties until an investigation can be conducted into a shooting which took place Sunday, Jan. 22, in the 400 block of West Hamilton Street. Officers responded to the area at 4:15 p.m. Sunday in regards to a disturbance with a firearm...
crossroadstoday.com
DeWitt County Sheriff's Office looking for two men accused of posing as Texas Rangers to rob an elderly homeowner
DEWITT COUNTY - The DeWitt County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men who posed as Texas Rangers to rob an elderly homeowner. Authorities released the following descriptions:. Suspect #1 Description:. · White Male. · Short blonde hair with curls near the ears. · Heavy set, rounded face...
