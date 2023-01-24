Edward James “Butch” Cullen

Edward James Cullen of Barnegat, NJ, died December 19, 2022 from cancer. He was 89 years old. He was born in Luzerne County, PA to his father, John Cullen and his mother Catherine Cullen (nee) McGuiness.

Butch was a Korean war veteran. He was a retired insurance salesman for Pacific Mutual Life Insurance. He was also a former AAMCO Transmission owner, and a member of the American Legion Post 408 in Newark, NJ.

He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, John Cullen. He is survived by his son Thomas of North Carolina; his daughters, Karen Byrnes of North Carolina, and Christine of North Carolina; his brothers, Michael and Joseph; his sisters, Catherine, Mary and Peggy; and his grandchildren Darien, Dakota and Chelsea; and great grandchildren Hayden, Logan and Antonio.

A full military service in North Carolina and a memorial in New Jersey will follow at a later date.