ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jack1065.com

Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grand work with an up-front retainer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Calhoun County Public Health Department seeks performance input for COVID-19 response

CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Public Health Department is seeking input from the public on it’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials say the input will be used to put together an After Action Review, or AAR. They consider the AAR valuable documentation to help them evaluate the health department’s response which will help them make better decisions for future incidents.
jack1065.com

Shelly Edgerton selected as new Chair of WMU Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has chosen new leadership for the coming year. They pick among themselves to chair meetings and take on a few extra responsibilities. Shelly Edgerton will be Chair, Shani Penn will serve as Vice Chair and Dr. Kahler...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Speed and icy roads believed factors in fatal Osthemo Township crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 70-year-old Paw Paw man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning, January 26. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 9300 block of Almena Drive in Osthemo Township. Upon arrival deputies...
PAW PAW, MI
jack1065.com

Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
CASS COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
MARSHALL, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy