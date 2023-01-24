Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jack1065.com
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grand work with an up-front retainer.
jack1065.com
No injuries in bathroom fire at Kalamazoo Central High School Thursday
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A fire in a bathroom at Kalamazoo Central High School Thurday afternoon is under investigation. Around 1:00 p.m. the Township of Kalamazoo Police and Fire Department responded to 911 calls of a fire in the bathroom at the school on North Drake Road.
jack1065.com
Kalamazoo city area bridge to close for 6 months for maintenance and repairs
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo city area bridge is slated to close for about six months. The Paterson Street Bridge over the Kalamazoo River will close in both directions for structural maintenance and repairs starting in late February. The city of Kalamazoo said in a news release...
jack1065.com
Calhoun County Public Health Department seeks performance input for COVID-19 response
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Calhoun County Public Health Department is seeking input from the public on it’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials say the input will be used to put together an After Action Review, or AAR. They consider the AAR valuable documentation to help them evaluate the health department’s response which will help them make better decisions for future incidents.
jack1065.com
Shelly Edgerton selected as new Chair of WMU Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has chosen new leadership for the coming year. They pick among themselves to chair meetings and take on a few extra responsibilities. Shelly Edgerton will be Chair, Shani Penn will serve as Vice Chair and Dr. Kahler...
jack1065.com
Four charges filed against Coldwater mother in alleged shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting at a home just north of Coldwater which was reported...
jack1065.com
Speed and icy roads believed factors in fatal Osthemo Township crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 70-year-old Paw Paw man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Thursday morning, January 26. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the 9300 block of Almena Drive in Osthemo Township. Upon arrival deputies...
jack1065.com
Vehicle crash injures two, hospitalizes one in Cass County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Two people were injured and one hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Cass County on Thursday, January 26. It happened on Daily road north of M-60 around 8:20 a.m. in Jefferson Township. According to Cass County Sheriff’s deputies, one of the vehicles driven...
jack1065.com
Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
Comments / 0