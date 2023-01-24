Read full article on original website
AUDIO: Stuck clock on Woodward Elementary School keeping time again
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A clock tower that has stood along one of Kalamazoo’s historic streets for over a century is now keeping time again. The unique clock rises from the top of Woodward School for Technology and Research, and Cynthia Wittingham, with the Stuart Area Neighborhood Association says they have been interested in having it repaired for sometime.
AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
New specialty approved for WMU’s public administration course
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It’s not easy being a public administrator these days, as they are expected to know everything and get blamed for everything that goes wrong. As Western Michigan University has a curriculum focused on public administration, officials with the school are now adding a new specialty. Dr. Matthew Mingus, the new Director of the School, says they will now be offering a 12-hour graduate certificate on Tribal administration.
Shelly Edgerton selected as new Chair of WMU Board of Trustees
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has chosen new leadership for the coming year. They pick among themselves to chair meetings and take on a few extra responsibilities. Shelly Edgerton will be Chair, Shani Penn will serve as Vice Chair and Dr. Kahler...
No injuries in bathroom fire at Kalamazoo Central High School Thursday
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A fire in a bathroom at Kalamazoo Central High School Thurday afternoon is under investigation. Around 1:00 p.m. the Township of Kalamazoo Police and Fire Department responded to 911 calls of a fire in the bathroom at the school on North Drake Road.
Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite
MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
Four charges filed against Coldwater mother in alleged shooting of her daughter
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A 64-year-old Coldwater woman was arraigned in Branch County District Court Friday afternoon on four felony counts after she allegedly shot her 33-year-old daughter during a domestic dispute. Kathleen Rowe was arrested after the shooting at a home just north of Coldwater which was reported...
Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall
MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
