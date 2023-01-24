ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

jack1065.com

AUDIO: Stuck clock on Woodward Elementary School keeping time again

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A clock tower that has stood along one of Kalamazoo’s historic streets for over a century is now keeping time again. The unique clock rises from the top of Woodward School for Technology and Research, and Cynthia Wittingham, with the Stuart Area Neighborhood Association says they have been interested in having it repaired for sometime.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

New specialty approved for WMU’s public administration course

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — It’s not easy being a public administrator these days, as they are expected to know everything and get blamed for everything that goes wrong. As Western Michigan University has a curriculum focused on public administration, officials with the school are now adding a new specialty. Dr. Matthew Mingus, the new Director of the School, says they will now be offering a 12-hour graduate certificate on Tribal administration.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Shelly Edgerton selected as new Chair of WMU Board of Trustees

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees has chosen new leadership for the coming year. They pick among themselves to chair meetings and take on a few extra responsibilities. Shelly Edgerton will be Chair, Shani Penn will serve as Vice Chair and Dr. Kahler...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Fraud alert issued on entity pretending to be employed by City of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The City of Kalamazoo issued a fraud alert on Friday, January 26 on an entity pretending to be employed by the City of Kalamazoo. According to city officials, an entity pretending to be iParametrics, a contractor employed by the city, is soliciting local businesses for grant work with an up-front retainer.
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

KPS school board president says investigation continues into Business Office

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The investigation continues into the practices in the Kalamazoo Public Schools Business Office, following the firing of former Operations Director Jim English and the resignation of Superintendent Dr.Rita Raichoudhuri. School board President Ti’Anna Harrison says they have been informed by their attorney that they...
KALAMAZOO, MI
jack1065.com

Marshall Township board approves land transfer for Marshall Megasite

MARSHALL TOWNSHIP, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – The Marshall Township Board of Trustees approved property transfers on Thursday night that backers hope will lead the way to the development of the “Marshall Megasite”. The Marshall City Council approved a land transfer to build utilities on a nearly 2,000 acre...
MARSHALL, MI
jack1065.com

One injured in two vehicle Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — One person was injured in a two vehicle crash in Cass County shortly after midnight Saturday morning, January 28. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 28-year-old woman from Elkhart Indiana was heading north on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street when she lost control of her vehicle and hit an embankment.
CASS COUNTY, MI
jack1065.com

Man arrested after standoff following domestic assault in Marshall

MARENGO TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Marshall man was arrested after a domestic assault incident that led to a standoff on Friday, January 26. Calhoun County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Division Drive near 22 mile road near Marshall around 11 p.m. after receiving a report about a domestic situation.
MARSHALL, MI

