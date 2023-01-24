Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After their 4-year-old son allegedly died after "exorcisms," the parents were charged with murder.Northville HeraldMount Airy, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
North Carolina witness describes circle-shaped object hovering above nearby treeRoger MarshWinston-salem, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Winston-SalemTed RiversWinston-salem, NC
Related
US 421 crash shuts down highway in Kernersville
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — US 421 North closed due to a crash in Kernersville, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 227, near Exit 227 for NC 74/Winston-Salem Northern Beltway and Upper Angel Lake. The closure began at 11:16 a.m. and is expected to last for an […]
WBTV
Mountain counties issue two-hour delays Friday due to freezing conditions
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the North Carolina mountains have issued two-hour delays for Friday morning as freezing temperatures could create hazardous conditions. Ashe, Avery and Watauga counties each made announcements Thursday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the teens in the high country Friday...
WBTM
Alert: Large Fire Causing Multiple Road Closures in Eden
A fire in Eden has caused multiple roads to close. Last night at 10:46 the Eden Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire at 417 Church St. This is the location, of the former, Spray Cotton Mill. Fire personnel arrived on scene and found the lower building, near the...
Urban Loop: NCDOT addresses confusing traffic pattern, signage, and lighting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The last leg of the Urban Loop in Greensboro is open after decades of planning and years of construction. While drivers are testing it out, they're also coming across some concerns. Traffic patterns, signage, and lights. We took some of your top concerns about the loop...
wfxb.com
N.C. Structure Fire Called For 23 Agencies To Respond
Wednesday night, an enormous structure fire broke out in Eden, North Carolina. 23 crews responded to the famous former ‘Spray Cotton Mill’ building off of Church street in Rockingham County. The flames began around 10:40p.m. Firefighters were still working to put out the fire early Thursday morning and...
Fatal crash on I-85 Northbound, Greensboro Urban Loop shut down highway after truck’s back wheels came off, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Interstate 85 North on the Greensboro Urban Loop was shut down due to a fatal crash Thursday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The crash happened at Mile Marker 126 near Exit 126 for US 421 around 11 a.m., and emergency services workers did confirm one person, later identified as Leon […]
Governor Cooper attends ground breaking for new supersonic jet facility in Greensboro
Aircraft manufacturing company Boom Supersonic broke ground in Greensboro Thursday for its new aircraft 'superfactory'.
Harmony Place in Asheboro had multiple violations prior to sudden closure, state paperwork reveals
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Violations at an Asheboro daycare that abruptly closed last month go back for years, according to NCDHHS paperwork. Harmony Place daycare lost its license in Feb. 2020, stemming from an incident in Aug. 2019 where a child was hospitalized after being hit in the head with a wooden porch swing. The […]
rhinotimes.com
Hit-And-Run Driver Turns Major Intersection Into A Battleground For A Day
If you drove near one of Greensboro’s busiest intersections on Friday, Jan. 20, then you were probably – like many others passing by – amazed at the number of Duke Energy workers, Greensboro road crews and police officers in the area conducting a repair operation that left the intersection the scene of intense traffic disruption all day long and well into the night.
wfmynews2.com
Crash causes traffic light outage in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Traffic lights are out at the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Northwest Boulevard due to damage from a car crash in Winston-Salem, according to police. Repair crews are on site. The early assessment and estimate is that the lights will be out for three hours. Winston-Salem...
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – Wednesday January 25, 2023
…Light Icing On Elevated Objects This Morning…. Temperatures are near 32 degrees between Boone and Blowing Rock,. and along the Blue Ridge Parkway from Blowing Rock to Laurel. Springs. This will favor some light icing on elevated objects. such as trees and powerlines. Little or no impact is expected. on...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem firefighters on scene of house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem fire department on the scene of a house fire in the 3500 block of Prospect Drive. Click video player above to watch other WXII 12 News headlines. The call came in Thursday evening. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to...
Driver was going 95 mph, had BAC of .23 in N.C. 109 crash that killed mom, kids: NCSHP report
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A final report is shedding more light on a fatal crash in Davidson County that has brought up concerns over what people say is a dangerous stretch of road. On Jan. 6, Brittany Carter was driving on N.C. 109 in Davidson County when her car was hit head-on by an […]
New movie theater, Habit Burger among businesses coming to Brassfield Shopping Center in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Big businesses are coming to a centrally located Greensboro shopping center soon. Brassfield Shopping Center, at the corner of Battleground Avenue and New Garden Road in Greensboro, will soon have multiple new businesses calling it home. The old Brassfield movie theater, once operated by Cinemark, will be filled by North Carolina-based […]
wfxrtv.com
One dead and two in serious condition after crash in Grayson Co.
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that led to a fatality in Grayson County. The crash happened at 7:07 p.m. on Thursday, January 26th on Route 21. One person was confirmed as being deceased and two others were transported to hospitals for serious injuries.
East Greensboro is seeing a wave of economic growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — East Greensboro is a part of the city people often say doesn’t get much attention. New development in the area will hopefully change their mind. Housing, higher education and job opportunities are coming to the neighborhood. The Publix distribution center on US 70 in McLeansville is putting smiles on people’s faces. […]
wfxrtv.com
Henry County School bus involved in crash
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Public Schools (HCPS) has reported that one of its buses was involved in a crash on January 26. According to HCPS, the incident happened on Thursday morning when the bus was rear-ended by a vehicle. School officials tell WFXR News five students were on the bus during the crash, but no one was injured.
pcpatriot.com
State Police investigating fatal crash in Grayson County
At 7:07 p.m. Thursday (Jan. 26), Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 21 in Grayson County. There is one confirmed fatality. Two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries. The crash remains under investigation. From Virginia State Police.
WDBJ7.com
Pulaski County launches ‘One Bag Challenge’
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski County is launching a new challenge to help clean up the community. The “One Bag Challenge” encourages people to pick up a bag’s worth of trash from the side of county roads. If participants submit a picture of their full bag...
Following several searches, NC woman still missing a week after car ran out of gas, keys found in ignition
Rebecca Tackett Hawks car was found with her belongings inside and the keys in the ignition, according to her husband of 24 years.
Comments / 1