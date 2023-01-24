Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Unconventional food chain opens new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Mom Upset After Her Child Was Forced to Wall Sit As a PunishmentJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Two men arrested for prostitution in Oklahoma CityEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Related
pdjnews.com
Sooner Trio sweeps Big 12 Weekly Awards
For the second time this season, a trio of Oklahoma gymnasts swept the weekly Big 12 Conference honors, the conference announced Tuesday. Danielle Sievers was named Gymnast of the Week, Allie Stern was Event Specialist of the Week and Faith Torrez was named Newcomer of the Week. Sievers notched her fifth weekly league honor and first Big 12 Gymnast of the Week accolade. Stern earned her second weekly league honor with her last being in 2021. Torrez earned her second weekly conference honor and is the first repeat winner this season.
247Sports
Who will replace Paul Maile?
The Utes are in need of a new center after Paul Maile transferred to BYU. Maile replaced Nick Ford and did a solid job starting in 12 games for Utah, helping them become back-to-back Pac-12 championships. He was a key contributor to an offensive line that effectively ran the ball and protected Cam in the pocket. Maile wasn't a first-team all-Pac-12 performer but was still a vital component of the O-Block, even if he had some ups and downs. So who will be the Utes third starting center in the last three seasons?
Utahns get criminal records expunged through 'Clean Slate' law
On Tuesday, Utahns with criminal records were offered the chance to get their records expunged under Utah's Clean Slate Law with the help of the NBA and the Utah Jazz.
kslsports.com
Utah Football Hires New Wide Receiver Coach
SALT LAKE CITY – What may have been one of the quietest coaching searches Utah football has ever had has come to an end as they announced the hiring of their new wide receiver coach. Alvis Whitted will be taking over for Chad Bumphis who left the program after...
midutahradio.com
UT Ranks 11th Best State To Retire
(Salt Lake City, MN) — Salt Lake City might not be a bad place to retire. A new WalletHub report looked at affordability, health-related factors, and quality of life for retirees in all 50 states. Utah ranked eleventh overall. The top three states were Virgina, Florida, and Colorado. Meanwhile, Mississippi, New Jersey, and Kentucky came in last.
ksl.com
Here are the inaugural winners from the first sanctioned competitive cheer championships
OREM — The first cheer championships sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association in state history are headed south. Crimson Cliffs clinched the 4A, 5A coed division competitive cheer title, and St. George-area rival Snow Canyon won the 3A, 4A all-girls division championship at the inaugural competitive cheer championships in UHSAA history Wednesday at the UCCU Center at Utah Valley University.
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular Food
J. Dawgs sells hot dogs. There aren't a lot of restaurants which specialize in only hot dogs, but some do very well in catering to people who enjoy a good hot dog. A hot dog (Dawg as used in J. Dawgs) can be called a frankfurter or wiener. It is usually grilled or steamed and served in a bun with some mustard, pickles, or relish. Some people put ketchup on hot dogs as well as onions and other condiments such as peppers and cheese.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
VIDEO: Large herd of elk seen running along I-80
An unusual set of commuters were seen along multiple highways near the Foothills area of Salt Lake City early Thursday.
usueasterneagle.com
Gas Prices in Utah
The prices tend to be higher in the summer months due to increased demand for gasoline as more people are able to take road trips and travel. As of January 12, 2023, according to the American Automobile Association, the average gas price in the state of Utah is $3.233 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. This is slightly lower than the national average of roughly $3.272 per gallon.
ABC 4
Eateries in The Wasatch Front to visit
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (Good Things Utah) It is always a treat when Utah Foodie Courtney Otis of Seeking Good Things comes to GTU to share her picks of the month. Without exception, Otis is always in the know of what place are the best to grab a bite. This month is no different. Here are a few of her top choices in The Wasatch.
Gephardt Daily
Nickelback tour includes July 6 Utah stop at USANA
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 23, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Rock band Nickelback has announced the upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour, with a July 6 stop scheduled at the USANA Center, in West Valley City. The 38-city tour starts June 12 in Canada’s Quebec City and ends Aug....
saltlakemagazine.com
First Bite: Urban Hill
The new Urban Hill, located in the Post District in Downtown Salt Lake City, was designed to be a showstopper. And I’ll tell you right now, the team here knows what they are doing. They’ve already cut their teeth on their two Park City locations, Hearth and Hill and Hill’s Kitchen.
utahnow.online
Deer Valley Resort and High West Distillery Introduce VIP Experience at Freestyle World Cup
The 2023 Intermountain Healthcare Freestyle International Ski World Cup returns to Deer Valley Resort with two new, exclusive VIP packages to enhance the spectator experience. Guests can toast the talented athletes with High West cocktails from the VIP tent as part of the Champion Package or Freestyle Feast option available February 2 through 4, 2023.
Multi-agency operation seizes 40 kilos of bath salts, $2.5 million in cash
A multi-agency operation led to a major drug trafficking investigation that turned up a large amount of illegal bath salts, as well as millions in cash in the Salt Lake City area.
airwaysmag.com
Delta Air Lines Firms Salt Lake City Expansion
DALLAS – Delta Air Lines (DL) has firmed its ongoing commitment to Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) after finalising a new lease agreement at the facility. The new deal, announced during Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall’s 2023 State of the City address, sees DL commit US$2.8bn in lease payments to 2044. The agreement will also give DL two further five-year renewal options, potentially extending the lease to 2054. Developments will see the airline grow its number of gates at the airport from 55 to 66 by 2027.
Gephardt Daily
LDS Church offers update on Salt Lake Temple renovations, now entering 4th year
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released photos of the ongoing renovation of the Salt Lake Temple, now entering its fourth year. The temple, dedicated in 1893, was closed when renovations began in 2019 for a...
kjzz.com
Utah state lawmaker calls for resignation of voucher lobbyist
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Utah state lawmaker is calling for the resignation of Allison Sorensen, the executive director of Education Opportunity for Every Child, after Sorensen allegedly told a group of people that she wants to "destroy public education." This revelation comes after Sorensen's group and others...
Comments / 0