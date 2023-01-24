ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 3

Chuck Roast
3d ago

Walmart needs to pick up the tab all the way around. They knew her life had been threatened and the courts too. She's got major lawsuit's thats going to pay off big time.

Reply(1)
5
 

vincennespbs.org

Local man sentenced in Vincennes shooting death

26-year-old Jacob Lacoste received a 20 year sentence from Knox Superior Jude Gara Lee. He pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter last month which stemmed from a September 2019 shooting on Thunderhill Drive where 23-year-old Drew Allen Roach died from multiple gunshot wounds. Lacoste was at first charged...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Police: DNA results lead to arson arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to a car fire that happened back in June of 2022. According to an affidavit, emergency crews were called to the Dollar General on South Boeke Road for a vehicle fire on June 15. Police say when they...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Drug roundup lands 3 behind bars in Dubois County

HOLLAND, Ind. (WEHT) — Early Thursday morning, a Dubois County drug bust ended in the roundup of three suspects on multiple felony charges. The drug investigation led investigators to a Holland home on January 26. Deputies say they met David A. Gabberd at the front door and asked him if Chad Klein lived there. When […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Muhlenberg Co. woman accused of adult abuse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County woman has been indicted on adult abuse charges. Officials with the attorney general’s office say 24-year old Madison Hill, of Central City, abused or neglected a vulnerable adult while working as a caretaker. Hill’s first court appearance is set for next week....
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Survivor speaks out after Evansville Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wmskamfm.com

Man accused of raping young child in Henderson

A man accused of raping a young child is behind bars in Henderson County, Kentucky. Henderson County Jail records show 38-year-old Jereme Riley was booked into the jail Wednesday afternoon on charges including one for the first-degree rape of a victim under the age of 12. Police say that Riley’s...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Nineteen year old hit and killed at Reynolds Station

REYNOLDS STATION, Ky. (WEHT) – A nineteen year old died Thursday morning after getting struck by a vehicle. Officials say on January 25, around 8 p.m., the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident near the 5100 block of Hawesville Road in Reynolds Station. OCSO says the victim, identified as […]
REYNOLDS STATION, KY
14news.com

Evansville pastor volunteers to help cops dealing with stress

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After last week’s shooting at a Walmart in Evansville, many of the officers involved needed to talk about that stressful situation with someone. Pastor Tyrone Edwards is a volunteer chaplain who was called to talk to the officers who responded to the shooting. 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols sentenced

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) – The man convicted of murdering Megan Nichols has now been sentenced. Brodey Murbarger has been sentenced to fifty years without parole. There were several victim impact statements that were given in Friday’s sentencing hearing. Murbarger himself read a statement maintaining his innocence. Murbarger’s defense attorney told Eyewitness News they plan […]
FAIRFIELD, IL
wevv.com

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amber Cook is starting the long journey of recovery after she was shot Thursday night at the west side Walmart. We’re keeping in touch with her mom, Jenny Couch, who says Amber had her second surgery on Sunday. [Previous: Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives...
EVANSVILLE, IN
