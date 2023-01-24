Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pdjnews.com
Cowgirls look to even Season Series with K-State
Oklahoma State Cowgirls (13-6, 3-4 Big 12) • Head Coach: Jacie Hoyt (Sixth Year — 94-71) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (13-7, 2-5 Big 12) • Head Coach: Jeff Mittie (31st Year — 612-352) Game 20 · Jan. 25, 2023 · 6:30 p.m. Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611) Video: None TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ (Mike Wolfe, Bryndon Manzer) Radio: KGFY — 105.5 FM (Casey Kendrick, Latricia Trammell) Live Stats: okstate.statbroadcast.com Tickets: okstate.com/tickets Social Media: Twitter — @osuwbb, Instagram — @osuwbb Facebook — www.facebook.com/ CowgirlBasketball/ What 2 Watch 4.
pdjnews.com
Mike Gundy adds Bryan Nardo to Cowboy Football Coaching Staff
Nardo named Defensive Coordinator; Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie Elevated on staff. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy announced today the addition of Bryan Nardo as the new defensive coordinator for Cowboy football. Additionally, Joe Bob Clements has been elevated to Co-Defensive Coordinator and Tim Duffie has been elevated to Defensive...
pdjnews.com
Billings Boys Basketball named Hillsdale Christian Tournament Champions
Billings Boys Basketball Team ‘fought hard’ Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 20-22, and walked away as the Hillsdale Christian Tournament Champions. Our coaches executed great game plans winning every game in the tournament by 15 or more points. This takes the boys to a 10-5 season. Billings Girls Basketball Team also fought hard and walked away as Runner ups in the Tournament. The Lady…
pdjnews.com
Billings Wrestling compete in Clearwater Classic
On Saturday, January 14, the Billings High School Wrestling Team took to the mats at the Clearwater Classic in Clearwater, Kansas. The team did an awesome job representing Billings and 3 of the members placed in a very competitive tournament. Billings Juniors Carlaeona Hockert placed 2nd and Carla West placed 3rd in their divisions, and sophomore Kevin West placed 2nd. Congratulations Coach Kevin…
KOKI FOX 23
Several Tulsa eateries on James Beard Awards semi-finalist list
TULSA, Okla. — The semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards were announced Wednesday with several Tulsa eateries making the list. The James Beard Awards, considered to be among the nation’s most prestigious honors, recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. The...
KOCO
Oklahomans from across the state travel to honor life of Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — Oklahomans from across the state traveled to Enid to honor the life of Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas. It was a tearful and powerful service on Wednesday afternoon for Athena. KOCO 5 spoke to one woman who traveled all the way...
Eater
An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making
As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
KOCO
Oklahoma school district creates new policies after shooting at high school basketball game
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma school district has created some new policies after a shooting at a high school basketball game. Closed games and no re-entry are just some of the new policies the district is making. The Mid Del School District is making changes after a gunman fired...
The richest woman in Tulsa is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
KOCO
Oklahoma community gathers to remember 4-year-old Athena Brownfield
ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma community has gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service is being held for Athena Brownfield at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at...
Winter Weather Brings Snow To Parts Of Green Country
Winter Storm Warnings are in effect across parts of northeast Oklahoma on Tuesday as winter weather sweeps across the state. Some rain-snow mix began around 12 and 2 p.m. before turning to mostly snow by 3 and 4 p.m. in the Southern part of the state on Tuesday. As the temps drop in the Tulsa area, rain should turn to more of a snowy mix.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023
Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
Take a Look Inside This Insane Oklahoma 7.5 Million Dollar Mansion That’s For Sale
If you've ever wondered what $7,500,000 would buy when it comes to houses you're in luck. Take a look inside this massive Oklahoma mansion that's up for sale. This epic estate is one of the most impressive and expensive houses currently for sale in the Sooner State. Take a tour and browse the photo gallery below.
pdjnews.com
Perry Lions Club discuss transparency with Oklahoma Tax Commission Director, Doug Linehan
Perry Lions Club met for their weekly luncheon on Thursday, Jan. 19 at the Elks Lodge. Lion Sherri DeBord called the meeting to order, beginning with the group reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. Lion Dave Bluethman led the group in prayer. Lion Melissa then introduced the program, Director Doug Linehan of the Oklahoma Tax Commission. With him, Linehan brought Deputy Executive Director Jessica…
KOKI FOX 23
Firefighters respond to fire at Armstrong Flooring in Stillwater
STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater firefighters responded to a fire at Armstrong Flooring on Thursday. The fire department said in a social media post that the building was evacuated and no injuries were reported. Firefighters have not said what caused the fire. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
Oklahomans searching for meteor fragments in Muskogee
Oklahoma "meteor hunters" are searching for fragments of the meteor that traveled across Muskogee on Thursday, January 20.
okcfox.com
Insomnia Cookies opening first store in Edmond near UCO campus
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Insomnia Cookies is opening their first store in Edmond, just southeast of the University of Central Oklahoma's campus. The new Insomnia Cookies store will be located in The Shoppes at 1165 E. 2nd St. This location marks the fourth location in Oklahoma, and 234th store nationwide.
yukonprogressnews.com
OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site
The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
news9.com
Pursuit Ends In SW Oklahoma City; 1 In Custody
A pursuit ended Thursday afternoon in the southwest part of the Oklahoma City metro. The brief chase ended near Southwest 29th Street and Meridian Avenue. This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Plans New 4-Lane Road Extending South From Florence
The City of Broken Arrow is hammering out plans for what to do with 90 acres of land on the South side of town. The "Innovation District" will be south of Florence street, between Olive and Aspen. The city just approved a $750,000 contract with a Tulsa engineering firm to build a four-lane road that will extend from Florence, through that area.
Comments / 0