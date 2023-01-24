ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bikeexif.com

Foray: A Ducati-powered custom with upcycled Bimota parts

No one upcycles quite like Roland Groteclaes. Based in Belgium, he’s a multi-talented creative that splits his time between illustration, design, painting and sculpture. And the latter is almost always done using salvaged parts. This approach to his art is reflected in the custom bike he’s just built. Dubbed...
bikeexif.com

Firecracker: Steady Garage’s custom Honda Grom 125

On paper, a 10 hp motorcycle with a seat height of 30 inches doesn’t sound particularly exciting. And yet the Honda Grom remains one of the funnest and most adored motorcycles on the planet. If you can’t understand why, stop reading right now and go take one for a...

