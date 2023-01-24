Read full article on original website
Related
bikeexif.com
Foray: A Ducati-powered custom with upcycled Bimota parts
No one upcycles quite like Roland Groteclaes. Based in Belgium, he’s a multi-talented creative that splits his time between illustration, design, painting and sculpture. And the latter is almost always done using salvaged parts. This approach to his art is reflected in the custom bike he’s just built. Dubbed...
Salmon tartare: The luxe dish that is oh-so-easy to prepare at home
Ordering salmon tartare always feels like such an indulgence when dining out. And while it feels so luxe, it's actually fairly simple to make at home.
bikeexif.com
Firecracker: Steady Garage’s custom Honda Grom 125
On paper, a 10 hp motorcycle with a seat height of 30 inches doesn’t sound particularly exciting. And yet the Honda Grom remains one of the funnest and most adored motorcycles on the planet. If you can’t understand why, stop reading right now and go take one for a...
Comments / 0