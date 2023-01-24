ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
DIX HILLS, NY
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Medford store in January. Two men allegedly stole power tools from Lowes, located at 2796 Route 112, at 5:55 p.m....
MEDFORD, NY
Whaling Museum to launch new book club in February

The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor has announced it will host a new book club beginning in February. Titled Beyond the Book, the book club will dive deeper into stories through connections with the museum’s historic collections. The Whaling Museum invites adults to...
COLD SPRING HARBOR, NY
Capital bonds at PJSD: Past, present and future

Lauren Sheprow is a Port Jefferson Village trustee. The past two bonds put forth by the Port Jefferson School District were defeated by the taxpaying residents of Port Jefferson. The $30 million bond put forward in 2017 had significant public opposition. The vocal majority was virtually ignored, but the vote ensured their voice was heard. Fast forward to 2022 and a new $25 million bond proposal. Lesson learned? Partially.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Holbrook man indicted for selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 27 the indictment of Jaquan Casserly, 34, of Holbrook, who is accused of allegedly selling fentanyl to a female from Lake Grove that resulted in her fatal overdose. “Sadly, this is yet another example of an alleged drug dealer pushing...
HOLBROOK, NY
January brings welcome relief from persistent viral infections in county

After a November and December in which realities like a “tridemic” of viral threats sickened residents throughout Suffolk County, the new year has started off with fewer illnesses and cautious optimism among health care professionals. “The numbers are coming down now,” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of the...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

