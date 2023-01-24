Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dix Hills man arrested for DWI following motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Dix Hills man following a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman on Jan. 28. Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound the Long Island Expressway, near exit 51 in Dix Hills, when his vehicle struck the rear of a 2015 Nissan Sentra at 5:07 a.m. The passenger in the Nissan, Irene Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip for treatment of serious injuries. The driver of the Nissan, her husband, Howard Weitz, 63, of Plainview, was not injured. Sondhi, 26, of Dix Hills, was not injured.
Wanted for Medford Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole from a Medford store in January. Two men allegedly stole power tools from Lowes, located at 2796 Route 112, at 5:55 p.m....
Huntington man and Northport woman indicted for failed murder and robbery conspiracy
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 26 the indictment of Jordan Dekie, 21, of Huntington, and Emily Tague, 19, of Northport, for their roles in a failed plot to allegedly rob and murder a Huntington Station man. “These two individuals not only allegedly tried to steal...
Whaling Museum to launch new book club in February
The Whaling Museum & Education Center, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor has announced it will host a new book club beginning in February. Titled Beyond the Book, the book club will dive deeper into stories through connections with the museum’s historic collections. The Whaling Museum invites adults to...
Capital bonds at PJSD: Past, present and future
Lauren Sheprow is a Port Jefferson Village trustee. The past two bonds put forth by the Port Jefferson School District were defeated by the taxpaying residents of Port Jefferson. The $30 million bond put forward in 2017 had significant public opposition. The vocal majority was virtually ignored, but the vote ensured their voice was heard. Fast forward to 2022 and a new $25 million bond proposal. Lesson learned? Partially.
Holbrook man indicted for selling fentanyl that led to fatal overdose
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 27 the indictment of Jaquan Casserly, 34, of Holbrook, who is accused of allegedly selling fentanyl to a female from Lake Grove that resulted in her fatal overdose. “Sadly, this is yet another example of an alleged drug dealer pushing...
January brings welcome relief from persistent viral infections in county
After a November and December in which realities like a “tridemic” of viral threats sickened residents throughout Suffolk County, the new year has started off with fewer illnesses and cautious optimism among health care professionals. “The numbers are coming down now,” said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of the...
Selden woman sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison for embezzling funds from employer
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 27 that Leslie Mroz, 39, of Selden, was sentenced to two to six years in prison for allegedly embezzling more than $340,000 from her employer over the course of approximately three years. “This defendant wasted no time abusing the trust...
