South Carolina State

Cherry Blossoms in South Carolina: When They Bloom and Where to See Them

Cherry Blossoms in South Carolina: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. When it comes to South Carolina trees, the native sabal palmetto tree commands most of the attention. The tree has been on the state seal since 1777 and the state flag since 1860. It was also declared the official tree of the state in 1939. The sabal palmetto has become one of the most iconic images of South Carolina, its people, and its culture.
These Are the Quirkiest Cities in North and South Carolina

Quirky? That is kind of a different type of word for sure. Quirky is a word used to describe an unusual trait or something different/unique. Yes, everywhere has a quirky spot or quirky thing about them. But, what about quirky cities? What makes a city so “quirky”? Well, Reader’s Digest is trying to tell us. There are tons of quirky cities in both North and South Carolina. But, maybe you should find out which one just in case you’re there. Then, you can determine what makes the city quirky to you. And, if you are from there then tell us what you think.
CAMERON, NC
South Carolina’s Most Popular, Favorite Dog Breed

Are you a dog lover? I know I am. I am currently wondering what type of dog breed I want to get when I get my dog this year. I love puppies and grew up with dogs and enjoy it all when it comes to a dog. Everyone has those specific dog breeds that they prefer, which is totally understandable. But, it is kind of cool that some states have their favorite dog breeds as well.
People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
Find Out the Smallest Towns in North and South Carolina

Itty, bitty, tiny. North and South Carolina are pretty big but there are also spots that are very, very small. I am not a girl that has ever lived in a “small town” so I don’t know how that is. But, once I got to college and started meeting people it blew my mind to know how many small towns there are within the states.
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store

If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
EASLEY, SC
Furry Friend Friday - Peanut

Three weeks to the day after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion, a new total ban is now under consideration at the State House. Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray

PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
PROSPERITY, SC
South Carolina Historical Society announces 2023 Winter Lecture Series

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Historical Society announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. The SCHS Winter Lecture Series features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across South Carolina. The theme is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight...
James Beard semifinalists named — here's who made it from South Carolina

Six nominees from South Carolina’s restaurant industry are among the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nominees will be announced on March 29. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
