Read full article on original website
Related
South Carolina's Recruiting Aided By Southeastern Region's Dominance
Traditionally, school's success at recruiting is largely connected the talent in their area. South Carolina is proving that to be true.
iheart.com
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In South Carolina
Living in the South, you know how even just a little snowfall can seemingly bring an entire state to a halt. When the occasional blizzard-like storm rolls in, however, people will hunker down at home for days at a time. South Carolina may not see much snow, but there have...
a-z-animals.com
Cherry Blossoms in South Carolina: When They Bloom and Where to See Them
Cherry Blossoms in South Carolina: When They Bloom and Where to See Them. When it comes to South Carolina trees, the native sabal palmetto tree commands most of the attention. The tree has been on the state seal since 1777 and the state flag since 1860. It was also declared the official tree of the state in 1939. The sabal palmetto has become one of the most iconic images of South Carolina, its people, and its culture.
kiss951.com
These Are the Quirkiest Cities in North and South Carolina
Quirky? That is kind of a different type of word for sure. Quirky is a word used to describe an unusual trait or something different/unique. Yes, everywhere has a quirky spot or quirky thing about them. But, what about quirky cities? What makes a city so “quirky”? Well, Reader’s Digest is trying to tell us. There are tons of quirky cities in both North and South Carolina. But, maybe you should find out which one just in case you’re there. Then, you can determine what makes the city quirky to you. And, if you are from there then tell us what you think.
power98fm.com
South Carolina’s Most Popular, Favorite Dog Breed
Are you a dog lover? I know I am. I am currently wondering what type of dog breed I want to get when I get my dog this year. I love puppies and grew up with dogs and enjoy it all when it comes to a dog. Everyone has those specific dog breeds that they prefer, which is totally understandable. But, it is kind of cool that some states have their favorite dog breeds as well.
kiss951.com
People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
kiss951.com
Find Out the Smallest Towns in North and South Carolina
Itty, bitty, tiny. North and South Carolina are pretty big but there are also spots that are very, very small. I am not a girl that has ever lived in a “small town” so I don’t know how that is. But, once I got to college and started meeting people it blew my mind to know how many small towns there are within the states.
crbjbizwire.com
SCACED President & CEO, Bernie Mazyck, appointed Chair of Federal Reserve of Richmond
CHARLESTON, S.C. —The Board of Directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond (“Richmond Fed”) appointed Bernie Mazyck, President & CEO of the South Carolina Association for Community Economic Development (SCACED), as Chair of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s Charlotte Board on December 8, 2022.
South Carolina Woman Has 'Best Surprise Of My Life' With Huge Lottery Win
Her win nearly didn't happen.
kiss951.com
South Carolina’s Best Bakery is Located in an Old Time General Store
If you’re a sweet tooth kind of girl like me, then this might be a good one for you. South Carolina offers some great baked goods from original recipes to putting their own twist on things. One of the best and most-known bakeries in the state is located in a cool spot. Only In Your State is letting us know where to find the best bakery in South Carolina.
South Carolina City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Forbes compiled a list of the 30 most beautiful cities in the country, including one town in South Carolina.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
WIS-TV
Furry Friend Friday - Peanut
Three weeks to the day after the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s six-week ban on abortion, a new total ban is now under consideration at the State House. Antar Jeter extradited back to South Carolina, charged in murder of child’s mother. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Emergency allotments for extra food benefits to end in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Both North Carolina and South Carolina are ending extra monetary funds provided to their food benefit programs during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, emergency allotments were added to food and nutrition services for families who are struggling financially. In North Carolina, families enrolled in the...
WYFF4.com
Map shows location of all food pantries in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — If you need food for yourself or your family, there is an easier-to-use map to find food pantries across South Carolina. (Video above is more on the program) The Department of Health and Environmental Control said it's teamed with =AZUS9FSzE_aTO9YHqv5gN1X0rMG6BFoA-Al3E4AkWFyBSyhhTiKmPmV2Yocsf2Bs8IHmWfKOofM6tXPMlXyDFW8pncyE4pvaCf5KZNEg4OHG48qvCcZcj-SlrkhcTC0X-soU3X1uoYTmNn5LWUb_-4mj-7hGpyBEyXIYKUdK_I0KXsF382Zube6soRb8qEdHk60&__tn__=-]K-R" role="link" tabindex="0">Clemson University College of Behavioral,...
majorleaguefishing.com
All options available when South Carolina Division opens season on Lake Murray
PROSPERITY, S.C. – February is an excellent month to find a bass in excess of 7 pounds at Lake Murray, site of the season-opener in the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine South Carolina Division. This year, the water has been drawn down for various reasons and may impact the fishery, but competitors will have multiple good options available to them come Feb. 11.
abccolumbia.com
South Carolina Historical Society announces 2023 Winter Lecture Series
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Historical Society announced its 2023 Winter Lecture Series from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. The SCHS Winter Lecture Series features fascinating lectures from accredited professors, historians, and authors from across South Carolina. The theme is “The Rising Tide of Resistance,” which will highlight...
abcnews4.com
Bottom of the cigarette pack: New report ranks SC near last in tobacco use and prevention
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The American Lung Association released its State of Tobacco report for South Carolina overnight, and it reveals the Palmetto State is among the worst in the nation at preventing tobacco use. It has been a nationwide effort by the American Lung Association to try to...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
columbiabusinessreport.com
James Beard semifinalists named — here's who made it from South Carolina
Six nominees from South Carolina’s restaurant industry are among the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for this year’s Restaurant and Chef Awards on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Nominees will be announced on March 29. Winners will be celebrated at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony on June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.
Comments / 2