The Last Of Us' zombies called 'most terrifying' in TV history by fans
The Last of Us’ zombies are being called the “most terrifying; in TV history by fans following the conclusion of episode two of the HBO series. As reported by UNILAD, the second episode of The Last of Us TV series from HBO has fans buzzing across social media. Not only due to its epic conclusion but we were introduced to the terrifying Clickers. If you thought these popcorn-head zombies were bad in the video game, wait until you see (or hear) the live-action fungus monsters.
The Last Of Us episode 2 had a genius Uncharted 4 cameo
I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking that now we’ve seen HBO’s The Last of Us, last year’s Uncharted film feels like a wasted opportunity. Sure, it’s not a terrible film but it’s not exactly great either. If you are an Uncharted fan though, there was a very cool easter egg hidden in this week’s episode of The Last of Us, titled ‘Infected.’
The Last Of Us Part 3 is already being inspired by the HBO show
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the episode two of The Last of Us - scroll with care. Episode two of The Last of Us has introduced fans to a brand new concept that makes the infected even more terrifying, and it sounds like it could be included in a future game.
The Last Of Us planned story DLC about Ellie's mum
Naughty Dog once planned for The Last of Us to have DLC that told the story of Ellie’s mum. Oh, what could have been!. When the original version of The Last of Us was released in 2013, it was followed up by the quite brilliant Left Behind DLC. This piece of story DLC was also included in the PS4 remaster of 2014 and then incorporated into the PS5 remake in 2022.
The Last Of Us viewers aren't happy with 'disgusting' infected moment in episode 2
Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the episode two of The Last of Us - proceed with caution (and get it watched if you’ve not already). The first episode of The Last of Us contained a whole load of very faithfully recreated scenes which fans loved, and although episode two still follows the source material, one big change hasn’t gone down well with everyone.
Hogwarts Legacy already discounted with 72-hour early access
It’s just over two weeks to go until the release of Hogwarts Legacy, but if you act now, you can make sure that release day comes even sooner. Hogwarts Legacy is surrounded by controversy. Many gamers are actively avoiding the title due to its connection to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling, who has been criticised for making harmful comments about the transgender community. Others are gearing up for release day, which varies significantly from platform to platform - it’ll first be arriving on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on 10 February.
PlayStation's latest exclusive has been destroyed by critics
Forspoken reviews have finally arrived, one day ahead of the game’s release, and oh dear. Let’s just say that Luminous Productions’ latest release hasn’t gone down well. I’ll admit, I’m sad to hear it. When Forspoken was first unveiled, then as Project Athia, it was definitely high up on my list of most-anticipated games. Now? Not so much.
Hate towards PlayStation's new console exclusive is being driven by bigots, says developer
Forspoken was finally released by Luminous Productions and Square Enix yesterday after several lengthy delays - and it’s created quite a ruckus. On the whole critics aren’t impressed, but it’s Forspoken’s dialogue that’s causing a stir. Over on Metacritic, Forspoken landed a score of 68...
Assassin's Creed fans say Odyssey hate was 'completely unjustified'
There’s quite a lot of excitement surrounding the next instalment in the Assassin’s Creed series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and let’s be honest, Ubisoft could really do with a hit after a poor financial year. In recent weeks, Ubisoft was forced to cancel three unannounced games in...
PlayStation Plus adding feature fans have been crying out for
Retroactively, a classic arcade shooter has gotten trophies on PlayStation Plus Premium, apparently paving the way for further games from the archives to get a new lease of life through these achievements. Super Stardust Portable is the PSP version of Super Stardust HD and is available through PlayStation Plus Premium,...
Hogwarts Legacy is available to download right now
It’s been a long time coming, but the release of Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner for those with new-gen consoles and PCs. Not everyone will be able to play the wizarding world RPG on the same day - the title has been pushed back to April for those on PS4 and Xbox One, and won’t release until July on Nintendo Switch (I’m still curious to see how it’s even going to run on there, to be honest). But, for fans on Xbox Series X/S, there's some exciting news.
New PS5 model coming sooner than expected, says insider
This one’s been spinning round the rumour mill for quite some time. It’s believed that a brand new PlayStation 5 will soon become available but no, I’m not talking about a PS5 Pro. It’s quite literally a redesigned PlayStation 5. It’s no secret that the PlayStation...
Ubisoft is finally developing The Crew 3, says insider
Development on The Crew 3 is said to be fully in motion, according to an industry insider, with corroboration on its potential setting and the aims that the game has for its racing experience. The Crew 2 missed the mark in a number of ways when it launched in 2018,...
GTA 6 needs to ditch 'save the world' missions and just let us be criminals, fans say
Grand Theft Auto fans are feeling worried that the upcoming game will feature frequent entanglements with the government like Grand Theft Auto V did, using their characters ill-gotten skillset for the betterment of society. Simply put, they've said you can keep it if that's the case. This did throw me...
Assassin's Creed fan pitches game set during the Irish war of independence
An Assassin’s Creed fan has pitched for a game to be set during the Irish war of independence and civil war. The Assassin’s Creed series often takes us to various historic moments during humanity's existence. We’ve seen the Revolutionary War in Assassin’s Creed 3, the Industrial Revolution in Syndicate and the Peloponnesian War in Odyssey, to name but a few.
Rick And Morty fans are auditioning to replace Justin Roiland
Adult Swim has distanced itself from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland following the charges of domestic abuse that came to light earlier this month. This means that he is no longer voicing either of the two titular characters and now the fans are taking their turn to audition as Rick and/or Morty.
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 finally adding Hardcore mode next month
Not long after Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players skewered Activision for apparently focusing on Warzone 2.0 at the expense of their game, the announcement that the game is getting a Hardcore mode arrives. Don't you love it when a plan comes together?. As always, Call of Duty is...
Bella Ramsey is the 'definitive Ellie' for a new generation, fans says
I’ve practically run out of ways to describe the success of HBO’s The Last of Us so today, I’ll just keep it simple: The Last of Us is a major hit. After just two episodes, the series has broken several viewership records so we can only imagine that a second season will be announced very soon.
Xbox called 'woke' over new 'carbon aware' console, for some reason
Microsoft announced that it is working to ensure the greenness of its Xbox consoles in more ways than one, and there is an update waiting in the wings that makes it the first carbon aware gaming platform. "Being carbon aware means reducing carbon footprint by optimizing updates and downloads to...
Hogwarts Legacy players can go 'as Dark as they like', says developer
The fact that players can use the Unforgivable Curses in Hogwarts Legacy continues to baffle me, to be honest. There’s something a bit strange about the fact that literal children can go round blasting things with Avada Kedavra as much as they please, but it’s a feature that many players are excited to get their hands on.
