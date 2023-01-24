Naughty Dog once planned for The Last of Us to have DLC that told the story of Ellie’s mum. Oh, what could have been!. When the original version of The Last of Us was released in 2013, it was followed up by the quite brilliant Left Behind DLC. This piece of story DLC was also included in the PS4 remaster of 2014 and then incorporated into the PS5 remake in 2022.

3 DAYS AGO