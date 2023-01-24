ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Last Of Us episode 2 had a genius Uncharted 4 cameo

I’m sure I’m not alone in thinking that now we’ve seen HBO’s The Last of Us, last year’s Uncharted film feels like a wasted opportunity. Sure, it’s not a terrible film but it’s not exactly great either. If you are an Uncharted fan though, there was a very cool easter egg hidden in this week’s episode of The Last of Us, titled ‘Infected.’
The Last Of Us planned story DLC about Ellie's mum

Naughty Dog once planned for The Last of Us to have DLC that told the story of Ellie’s mum. Oh, what could have been!. When the original version of The Last of Us was released in 2013, it was followed up by the quite brilliant Left Behind DLC. This piece of story DLC was also included in the PS4 remaster of 2014 and then incorporated into the PS5 remake in 2022.
The Last Of Us viewers hail Anna Torv's 'phenomenal' performance as Tess

This article contains spoilers for episode two, ‘Infected.’. HBO’s The Last of Us is proving that every single episode is set to be an emotional rollercoaster, although did we really expect things to be any other way? It’s a story that has a habit of killing off every character we get attached to. First up, it was Sarah and now you can add Tess to that list.
RadarOnline

‘101 Dalmatians’ Star Ioan Gruffudd Reaches Deal With Ex-Wife To Sell $2 Million LA Home After Revealing His Dire Financial Situation

Ioan Gruffudd and his ex-wife Alice Evans have reached a deal to sell their $2 million home after the actor claimed he could no longer afford to pay the mortgage, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Gruffudd and Evans informed the court they will be listing the home that Evans currently lives in with their children. Following the close of escrow, both will receive $110k with the remaining money being held. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2021, Gruffudd filed for divorce from Evans after 13 years of marriage. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for...
PlayStation's latest exclusive has been destroyed by critics

Forspoken reviews have finally arrived, one day ahead of the game’s release, and oh dear. Let’s just say that Luminous Productions’ latest release hasn’t gone down well. I’ll admit, I’m sad to hear it. When Forspoken was first unveiled, then as Project Athia, it was definitely high up on my list of most-anticipated games. Now? Not so much.
The Last Of Us creators confirm Tess had a son and explain his grim fate

Spoiler warning: this article contains spoilers for the episode two of The Last of Us - proceed with caution. Episode two of The Last of Us was yet another rollercoaster ride of emotions. I didn’t think that clickers could get any scarier than they were in the games, but no - that entire museum sequence was pure nightmare fuel.
The Dark Knight should've been nominated for Best Picture, says Steven Spielberg

I’m going to go out on a limb and say that The Dark Knight is the greatest DC film of all-time. It’s not just an incredible superhero film, it’s an incredible film full stop. In fact, I wrote several thousand words at uni about how The Dark Knight is the perfect modern example of film noir, but I won’t bore you with details of that. It’s true though.
The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum has been delayed again, obviously

Remember The Lord of the Rings: Gollum? It’d be very understandable if you’d forgotten about it - Daedalic Entertainment’s action-adventure has been in the works for some time now, and has been pushed back on multiple occasions, despite being given a concrete release date last year. The...
Netflix says it has never cancelled a successful show, is immediately shut down

Netflix's Reed Hastings stepped down from the position of CEO to hand over to two new successors in Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters. In an interview with Bloomberg, Sarandos and Peters covered the future of the streaming service as well as their collaborations with creatives, and stated that Netflix has never cancelled a successful show.
Fallout TV series set photos show an iconic location

Fallout TV series set photos show off an iconic location giving fans hope that the live-action adaptation will be faithful to its source material. The Fallout TV series from Amazon Studios was announced in 2020, however, with its production only beginning in July 2022, fans haven't seen all that much of the adaptation so far. That being said, in October 2022, we were treated to a teasing image of vault dwellers about to embark on its post-apocalyptic world.
Assassin's Creed fan pitches game set during the Irish war of independence

An Assassin’s Creed fan has pitched for a game to be set during the Irish war of independence and civil war. The Assassin’s Creed series often takes us to various historic moments during humanity's existence. We’ve seen the Revolutionary War in Assassin’s Creed 3, the Industrial Revolution in Syndicate and the Peloponnesian War in Odyssey, to name but a few.
WWE 2K23 is just a blank cover this year, weird

WWE 2K23 will soon be on the way. After all, it’s cemented itself as a yearly gaming staple. This year though, when the game launches on 17 March, it’ll feature a blank cover … sort of. Please don’t make me explain the joke. Last year saw...
Ewan McGregor wants to do Obi-Wan season 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi still hasn’t had a second season confirmed, but Ewan McGregor has confirmed that he’d be completely down to revisit the series again. And who would Disney be to stop him?. Last year, Obi-Wan director Deborah Chow teased that there are “more stories that you could tell”...
