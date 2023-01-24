Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Funnily enough, the sequel to the ‘Star Wars’ movie nobody wanted until it was way too late isn’t happening
It might sound blindingly obvious, but the easiest way to ensure a big budget movie gets a sequel is for enough people to show up and pay for a ticket, so that the studio doesn’t have any other option than giving the okay to a second installment. In the case of Solo: A Star Wars Story, though, the campaigns started way too late.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cursed sci-fi sequel being called better than its classic predecessor rightfully goes down like a lead balloon
If you need somebody to direct one of the greatest and most popular sci-fi sequels of all-time, then Aliens, Terminator 2: Judgement Day, and Avatar: The Way of Water would indicate that James Cameron is your man. If you want the complete opposite, then Alien 3 is the perfect example of how almost anything that can go wrong, will go wrong.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Supernatural’ star Jensen Ackles was ‘pushing hard’ for Pedro Pascal’s role in ‘The Last of Us’
If Jensen Ackles had his way, we may have been two episodes deep into a very different-looking version of The Last of Us, at least when it comes to the look and sound of the show’s leading man Joel Miller. Ackles took to the stage during a Supernatural fan...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen
Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Hints Some Next Generation Crew May Not Survive
The Star Trek: The Next Generation cast will reunite for Star Trek: Picard's third and final season, but it's possible that not all of their characters will survive the experience. While the TNG cast has teased on multiple occasions that there may be more Star Trek adventures in their future, showrunner Terry Matalas can't guarantee the safety of the former Enterprise-D senior crew. Matalas confirmed this in a new interview with SFX Magazine, where he discusses the future of the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew post-Star Trek: Picard's finale. In the interview, he does note that should a character fall in the season, Star Trek's sci-fi setting means you never know when they might come back.
Rick And Morty has already found the perfect replacement for Justin Roiland, fans say
Co-creator of the animated series Rick and Morty Justin Roiland has parted ways with Adult Swim following domestic violence allegations that were made against him. Roiland also voices the two titular characters and created last year’s High On Life but will no longer work with Squanch Games on supporting the latter project.
wegotthiscovered.com
An intergalactic flop shunned by critics and crowds the first time around holds up as an undisputed cult favorite
If you were to design a guaranteed sci-fi cult classic from the ground up, then there’s a distinct possibility it would look a lot like Tim Burton’s widely-adored Mars Attacks!, for better or worse. Given the enduring popularity of the bonkers intergalactic invasion epic, you’d be forgiven for...
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Gets Transformed Into Lobo After DCU Rumors
Jason Momoa has been hinting a big news for the DC Universe for the past few months, and he recently teased something pretty major. There are rumors that Momoa could leave his Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom role behind and play a new character in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios slate, but the actor has denied that pretty heavily. Gunn and Safran will unveil their new DC Studios slate later this month, and no one except the higher ups at Warner Bros. Discovery seems to know exactly what will happen. Momoa is rumored to be cast as Loboin the new DC Universe and one artist has created a cool new design that shows how he could look as the character.
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special trailer gets explicit with the DC Universe
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine's Day Special has a new trailer full of sex, mayhem, and absolutely R-rated humor
wegotthiscovered.com
All 63 MCU heroes most likely to appear in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’
With the literally endless potential it has as the final chapter in the sprawling, reality-crossing Multiverse Saga, Avengers: Secret Wars is fully expected to be by far the grandest and most epic of the already rather grand and epic Avengers movies. In order to defeat an entire dynasty of variants of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will likely need to conscript more allies than ever to their cause.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ adds another breakout star to its growing lineup
Another update has emerged for the upcoming Thunderbolts film: another young star has been added to the growing lineup for this soon-to-be-released Marvel title. Big Mouth’s Ayo Edebiri has been confirmed to be starring in The Thunderbolts. According to Deadline, neither Marvel nor Edebiri’s team commented on the newest casting, and her role was not revealed. It was also reported that this film would be Edebiri’s first major studio role. She was already known for her role in the Hulu series, The Bear, and was nominated for a 2023 Critics Choice Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
ComicBook
Star Wars Actress Daisy Ridley Speaks Out on Return to Franchise After Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker put a definitive end to the Skywalker Saga, an extended story told over the span of nine films and a handful of tie-in projects in other mediums. The Saga effectively ended with the ninth film in the franchise, the third featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey. Though the character's story arc was brought full circle in the picture, Ridley herself is entirely open to reprising the role if that's something Lucasfilm so desires.
Razzies Announce Nominees For the Worst Movies of 2022
It was not a good year for Tom Hanks, at least according to the Razzie Awards, the most famous awards in the world dedicated to terrible movies. The Razzies just announced their nominees for the worst in cinema of 2022, and Hanks, one of America’s most beloved actors for decades, managed to snag three Razzie nominations in three different categories.
netflixjunkie.com
A HEMSWORTH TAKEOVER! Henry Cavill Dropped From Another Fantasy Project, Courtesy of a Hemsworth Brother, and It’s NOT Liam
The British actor seems to have been going through a big career shift right now. Henry Cavill left The Witcher right after coming back to the DCEU, only to get axed as Superman, too. However, the actor made a comeback by partnering with Amazon Studios to live his nerdy dream. However, there was another big project that Cavill was a part of. But now, the Hemsworth brother might get it from Cavill’s hands.
The #1 movie on Netflix in the US is a WWII film from Norway with glowing reviews
As we near the end of the first month of 2023, international titles are having a moment on Netflix. Two of the Top 10 Netflix TV shows in the US are foreign titles most American viewers have probably never heard of — including the Turkish fantasy series Shahmaran and the French WWII drama Women at War. On the film side, meanwhile, the top two movies in the US at the moment are both international films — a Korean sci-fi drama JUNG_E, and a Norweigian WWII drama titled Narvik.
ComicBook
Star Wars Introduces a Power Older Than the Jedi
The Jedi Order and the Galactic Republic were allies in their efforts to bring order to the Star Wars galaxy for approximately 25,000 years. Star Wars has now introduced something older and possibly of greater power than either. SPOILERS for the Star Wars: The Bad Batch episode "Entombed" follow. "Entombed" brings a different energy to The Bad Batch than what's typical for a Star Wars story. The episode finds the Batch between missions for Cid. Omega and Wrecker go looking for valuable scraps. While Tech doesn't recognize anything of value in their haul, Phee Genoa, Cid's treasure-hunting friend, does.
What Classic TV Show Has the Best Theme Song of All Time? The Internet Weighs in
We all have a favorite show from the library of TV classics. Some of these classics are sitcoms that leave us... The post What Classic TV Show Has the Best Theme Song of All Time? The Internet Weighs in appeared first on Outsider.
wegotthiscovered.com
The star-studded $80 million remake of a spine-tingling classic hasn’t gotten any more popular over time
If you were to hand the director of back-to-back box office smash hits a substantial budget and a star-studded cast to remake an iconic property utilizing cavernous practical sets and cutting-edge CGI, you’d expect the end result to be at least half decent. And yet, 1999’s The Haunting was an interminable bore.
wegotthiscovered.com
The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order
Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
GAMINGbible
