larchmontloop.com
DEC Halts Mamaroneck Dredging Project
Village of Mamaroneck Officials Released this Statement about the suspension of the long awaited flood mitigation program until flood assessment studies are completed:. Officials in the Village of Mamaroneck are baffled and outraged by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (NYS DEC) refusal to let the municipality help itself. In a letter dated January 24, 2025, NYS DEC informed the Village that it will NOT permit an approved $1.358 Million dredging project to proceed without costly and time-consuming flood assessment studies that the Mayor, Village Manager, and Village Trustees all say will only underline the obvious in this flood-prone community.
hamlethub.com
Yonkers Run for District One
District 1, Yonkers NY, is a unique sector on the political map of polar opposites. The northern border at Hawley Terrace merging at Hastings on Hudson, is the gold coast of glam glitz hi rise buildings. It is home to well known sports players and tenants that effortlessly renew their $4000 per month leases.
Yonkers PBA president: Tyre Nichols's 'horrifying' death will impact local policing
Hudson Valley residents and the nation at large were shocked by the bodycam video of Nichols’s fatal beating.
Mahopac Fixture Cardsmart & Gifts Set to Close Next Month
MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Jan. 21 could have been any gray Saturday between the Christmas holidays and Valentine’s Day; the dull lull between two of the year’s busiest seasons for businesses such as Cardsmart & Gifts of Mahopac. But a touch of melancholy hung in the air on this particular afternoon, and it wasn’t just the byproduct of a rainy winter weekend. The iconic local retailer, which has served customers in Mahopac for more than 50 years, is set to close its doors in mid-February. Yet with Patsy Cline providing the soundtrack over an unseen stereo, owner John Castellano was still busy behind the...
Best Chocolate Cake Spots in the Hudson Valley
We've got the top 5 places to get chocolate cake in the Hudson Valley. Who doesn't love chocolate cake? Chocolate cake is so popular that it gets its own day each year on Jan. 27. National Chocolate Cake Day celebrates the cake more people favor according to National Day Calendar.
Hudson Valley City Among Dirtiest in the Nation
This city is dirtier than New York City yet NYC has more rats. Maybe the rats are going there to pursue their dreams of being being famous. If you're in New York City you'll notice that every single day is garbage day. There's filth everywhere. With a population of around 8 million I think it is safe to assume that the city is going to be messy.
Powerball Ticket Worth $100K Sold In Newburgh
Yippee. The person who purchased a Powerball ticket in the Hudson Valley and won the third prize pocketing $100,000 is happy today. Two people won the third prize by each picking four matching numbers and the Powerball, according to New York Lottery officials. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing...
Thrillist
A New, Easier Way to Get from NYC to JFK Airport Just Opened
Manhattan's East Side—and anyone ever planning on visiting Manhattan's East Side—can officially rejoice. NYC just unveiled a new way connecting the city to John F. Kennedy Airport, and the East Side will benefit from it the most. On Wednesday, the Grand Central Madison station inaugurated a new service...
Westchester County Center set to reopen for events Feb. 27
The last time a basketball championship was celebrated in the Westchester County Center was in March 2020.
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Mamaroneck denied permission for flood mitigation project
Village officials want to dredge the Sheldrake and Mamaroneck rivers. They say silt and debris accumulates and contributes to dangerous and costly flooding.
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: January 27
Greenwich Fire Dept. Dispatched to Help Westchester County. On January 19th, The Greenwich Fire Department received a request for aid from Westchester County. The Sound Beach Water Rescue Unit/Dive Team was then dispatched to respond to the Westchester County Airport for an incident involving a missing aircraft. Later that evening, the aircraft was located in a heavily wooded area next to Rye Lake. Neither occupant of the aircraft survived.
New York Cheerleading Captain ‘Murdered’ In Lower Hudson Valley, Sentencing
A 16-year-old cheerleading captain was killed during what was supposed to be a celebration for her school. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a 15-year-old was sentenced for the fatal stabbing of 16-year-old Kayla Green in Mount Vernon. Teen Fatally Stabbed In Westchester County, New York. The...
Boxing studio opens in Yonkers
One of the co-owners told News 12 the studio is operating as a nonprofit to help kids in the community stay out of gangs or negative situations or simply give them a positive activity to take part in.
News 12
Concerns about ‘missing mayor’ and stop work orders plague South Blooming Grove
South Blooming Grove residents say Mayor George Kalaj has been missing from his duties as an elected official for two months. News 12 headed to Village Hall Friday to find out where Kalaj is, following multiple complaints. News 12's Blaise Gomez was met by Assistant Mayor Joel Stern, who was recording with his cellphone as News 12 entered the building.
brickunderground.com
From the UWS to Jackson Heights: Our rent was skyrocketing so we bought in a more affordable neighborhood
Faced with a 20 percent rent hike, Karen and Jon decided it was time to buy a co-op in a more affordable area. Although they dearly miss Central Park, they are thrilled with being new homeowners in vibrant Jackson Heights. Here's their story. I was born in Yardley, PA, and...
Transportation from JFK airport to the city center
There are several options for transportation from JFK Airport to the city center, including taxis, rideshares, buses, and trains. Taxis: Taxis are available at all airport terminals and can take you directly to your destination. The fare for a taxi from JFK to Manhattan is a flat rate of $52, plus tolls and a $4.50 surcharge for trips to or from JFK.
Headlines: No charges in paramedic death, armed standoff in Poughkeepsie, New City church thefts
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
darientimes.com
New Canaan man died in NY rooftop fall week after facing criminal charges, police say
NEW CANAAN — A local investment manager died after police say he plunged from a rooftop bar in midtown Manhattan two days after filing for divorce from his wife, who had obtained a restraining order against him, records show. The New York Police Department said 46-year-old Dale Cheney, a...
Yonkers psychiatrist sentenced to prison for distributing more than 100,000 oxycodone pills
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Dr. Marc Laruelle, 65, pleaded guilty to distributing oxycodone and other narcotics without a legitimate medical purpose between September 2016 to October 2021.
