MAHOPAC, N.Y. - Jan. 21 could have been any gray Saturday between the Christmas holidays and Valentine’s Day; the dull lull between two of the year’s busiest seasons for businesses such as Cardsmart & Gifts of Mahopac. But a touch of melancholy hung in the air on this particular afternoon, and it wasn’t just the byproduct of a rainy winter weekend. The iconic local retailer, which has served customers in Mahopac for more than 50 years, is set to close its doors in mid-February. Yet with Patsy Cline providing the soundtrack over an unseen stereo, owner John Castellano was still busy behind the...

MAHOPAC, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO