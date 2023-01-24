All my life, I’ve had fine hair. Up until recently, though, it’s been quite full. See, that’s where so many people get it wrong—just because you have fine hair, doesn’t mean you have thin hair. Where the term "fine" speaks to the density of each individual strand, the term "thin" refers to the overall fullness (and scalp coverage) of your hair. And like I said, up until recently, scalp coverage wasn’t an issue for me. But for whatever reason, after turning 30, I started to notice that my hairline (which has admittedly been a bit receded for a while, thanks to years of ultra-high, ultra-tight messy buns) was looking sparse overall.

