We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dreaming of a rustic, remote getaway? First, check out these 11 cabins and A-frames that’ll have you yearning for hibernation. And if you can’t go full-on bear mode or don’t have the time to escape to the woods at the moment, you can at least take a few design cues from cabins previously posted on Apartment Therapy. There’s knotty wood galore, plaid and flannel in spades, and fireplaces to fantasize about.

18 DAYS AGO