Shed hunting head start proposed for Wyoming residents

CASPER, Wyo. — A regulation change picking up momentum in the statehouse would give Wyoming residents first dibs on the elk, deer and moose antlers waiting for the taking on public land each spring. Currently, shed hunting is not a licensed activity. And the Wyoming attorney general’s office has...
Wyoming Bean Commission accepting nominations for board positions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Bean Commission is accepting nominations for two grower members and one handler member. Each position is a four-year term. The commission is a part of the state’s Department of Agriculture. The grower positions may be filled by any Wyoming resident — including an...
BLM seeks public input on industrial solar projects

CHEYENNE, Wyo. —The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will solicit comments on plans to boost “utility-scale” solar energy development on public lands, during one of a series of public meetings across the West in Cheyenne Tuesday. The push is part of a federal effort to implement President...
CHEYENNE, WY

